NASA astronaut, Vietnam veteran and 1964 Air Force Academy graduate retired Col. Fred Gregory was honored by his alma mater Thursday with an academic building renamed in his honor.
Gregory, 80, joked with an audience of roughly 100 that it was strange to hear that the building wasn’t being named “in memory of” someone, since he is very much alive.
That statement elicited a laugh from the crowd, which included many of his former classmates.
The Consolidated Education and Training Facility — which houses astronautical and civil engineering laboratories, along with the chemistry and biology departments — is now officially Gregory Hall. It is the second largest academy building on campus.
Gregory learned to fly both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. He logged nearly 7,000 hours in more than 50 different aircraft, including 550 combat rescue missions during the Vietnam War, according to his NASA biography. During his nearly 30-year career, he was both a fighter and helicopter pilot. He became an engineering test pilot for the Air Force and NASA after graduating from Naval Test Pilot School.
During his years with NASA, he was a test pilot, astronaut, flight safety programs manager and, eventually, the first Black deputy administrator. It the administrator role he oversaw management of the International Space Station and space shuttle operations.
As an astronaut, Gregory logged 455 hours in space, piloting the Challenger in 1985 and serving as spacecraft commander aboard Discovery in 1989 and Atlantis in 1991.
He credits his successful career — at least in part — to the education and opportunities he received as a cadet.
“Flying in space (is) just like flying an airplane, just like flying a helicopter — it is a little bigger, goes faster, goes a little higher,” he said. “But it was aero(nautical engineering) and astro(physics), the math and the English. And working with the Russians, Japanese, Europeans, Canadians — it was political science. It was everything that I learned right here.”
And now his name will be remembered alongside the namesakes of Mitchell, Sijan and Vandenberg halls.
“It is quite an honor to be acknowledged this way,” Gregory said.
Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, a 1986 Academy graduate, called Gregory’s career “unrivaled,” and praised him for his excellence throughout his career.
“The names of the buildings where cadets study, sleep and eat … are daily reminders of the example our most iconic leaders set in their careers,” Clark said. “The obstacles they overcame. The hardships they endured. The brilliance they brought to our force. I am proud that Gregory Hall will now join that list on this campus.
“You have made history in your career and you have shown our cadets what is possible.”
Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, academy dean of faculty and 1996 graduate, spoke of how it was fitting to have Gregory’s name on the building.
“As a NASA astronaut and commander of three shuttle missions, Gregory launched satellites and conducted scores of experiments … just like cadets do in this building,” Letendre said.
“This is the building where cadets learn not just to build satellites, but how to fly them. In this place our cadets can embrace your warrior ethos and critical thinking that is vital to our nation’s security.
“Gregory Hall is a symbol of grit, of innovation and a promise that our cadets will grow and develop into the leaders of character our nation needs them to be. It provides a place to explore their passions and to gain the necessary tools to solve the nation’s most challenging issues.
“Mr. Gregory … our cadets will be inspired by you (and) by the legacy that you have left us.”