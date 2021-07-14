An Air Force Academy senior accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of abusive sexual contact is facing court-martial Monday.
Cadet 1st Class Jacob Redlawski, with Cadet Squadron 37, allegedly raped a woman on Feb. 17, 2019, during his freshman year, court papers show. Redlawski was informed of the allegations against him earlier this year on Jan. 29.
The Gazette does not routinely name alleged victims of sexual assault.
Most court-martials include a military jury, which can convict with a two-thirds vote. But defendants can also choose to be tried solely by a judge.
The trial could potentially last up to one week.
Military rape convictions can carry a life term, but juries have discretion and there are no mandatory minimum penalties.
The Air Force Academy had 41 sexual assault reports for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Department of Defense data. It was the highest number of sexual assaults among the nation’s major military schools. Sexual assault reports at the Air Force Academy have climbed the last two academic years from a low of 23 in 2018.
Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark addressed the topic when the figures were released in January.
“Even one incident of sexual assault or sexual harassment at our academy is unacceptable,” Clark said in a statement. “Any prevalence of these degrading behaviors is corrosive to the high standards we hold ourselves to as leaders, the core values of our Air and Space Forces, and our academy. We are not where we need to be, and we must get this right. The strength of our air and space forces depends on eradicating sexual assault."