OK, readers of a certain age, this whiff from the crayon box of nostalgia is brought to you by the sunset of yet another storied American retailer that helped knit together our collective childhoods.
After almost 130 years outfitting a growing nation with mail-ordered staples, appliances, toys, ready-to-wear clothing and ready-to-raise homes, a sputtering Sears began closing hundreds of stores late last year. Though an eleventh-hour acquisition from bankruptcy saved the brand from extinction and will keep about 400 stores open nationwide, both Colorado Springs locations, and one in Pueblo, will close for good at the end of business Sunday.
I wasn’t in Colorado Springs, nor on the planet, when the city’s first Sears opened off Southgate Road on Feb. 28, 1957, to a crowd the then Gazette-Telegraph estimated at more than 30,000. I did stop by on a Thursday afternoon exactly 62 years later, to find a 142,000-square-foot echo chamber and maybe a dozen shoppers browsing islands of consolidated inventory and floor models festooned with signs announcing deep discounts, no returns and “Everything Must Go," including all those shelving units and clothing racks.
It’s a sad and possibly penultimate chapter for an iconic company that introduced me, and generations of kids since 1933, to the powerful magic of a desire for unnecessary things.
Back in my formative years in the 1970s and '80s, Sears taught me what, and how, to want.
The tiny West Virginia town where I grew up didn’t have much to offer a budding recreational consumer who was too young to drive. There were a grocery store, pharmacy and a dime store that, on good days, sold Matchbox cars and irregular non-Barbie dolls. For real shopping, you schlepped to the mall an hour away or relied on mail-order, and Sears was a biggie.
Most of the company's seasonal catalogs were modest, quotidian publications geared toward grown-ups, but once a year, in late summer, came a door-stopping tome of 600-plus pages half-devoted to toys, costumes, gear and gadgets for the younger set.
For three months, the “Wish Book” was the most well-read and dog-eared literature in the house, and my sister and I spent countless hours belly down on beanbags, triaging our desires and circling them carefully with a soft-tipped pen. Those pages were fragile, and the products/fantasies they hawked were what kept us inspired through the long, doldrums between back-to-school and the holidays.
Once Santa stopped footing the bill, though, my shopping habits changed.
My late February visit to the Springs' store at Broadmoor Towne Center was the first time I’d been in a Sears in at least a decade, if you don’t count passing through one to get inside a mall, and — given the closures, my homebody nature and the internet — probably the last. I left empty-handed, and a little heavier hearted.
If I could make a Wish Book wish on your behalf, Sears, I wish it could have ended better.