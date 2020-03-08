An apartment complex planned for the southeast edge of downtown Colorado Springs could house hundreds of seniors and lower-wage earners in 280 units and help meet the need for thousands of affordable homes.
The developer, BCR Management, expects to break ground on the project near South Nevada Avenue and East Fountain Boulevard this summer with city and federal support, said Steve Posey, Housing and Urban Development program manager with the city of Colorado Springs.
The complex is expected to house seniors and residents earning between $14 and $18 an hour in a mix of studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments that would rent for $375 to $1,025 per month, he said.
City Council President Richard Skorman said the project fit the council’s vision for affordable housing in the city because it is an infill project, within walking distance of downtown and will likely serve employees working downtown in restaurants and other service industries.
“It’s got all the ingredients of what we have been wanting to do,” he said.
The City Council voted unanimously in February to support the project, called Draper Commons, through $21 million in private activity bonds if the developer can meet the city land-use regulations. The tax-exempt bonds are issued through the city and sold by the developer. The city incurs no debt by issuing the bonds, Posey said. The developer will likely also apply for low-income housing tax-credits to fund construction, he said.
Draper Commons is expected to meet the city’s zoning and land-use rules and would not need to come before the city’s planning commission or city council for public votes or public discussion, Posey said. But the council would need to vote again to issue the bonds, he said.
Developer Toby Gannett declined to discuss the housing complex because it is early in the planning stages. He also declined to say when he might submit a land-use application for the project to the city.
If the complex qualifies for funding, it will help meet the city’s goal of working with developers to build or preserve 1,000 affordable housing units a year for three years.
Reaching the goal would be a step toward filling a far greater need. The state’s Division of Housing estimates that El Paso County is short 15,000 homes for those earning less than $20,000 annually and almost 9,000 homes to serve those earning less than $45,000 a year, according to the city’s draft housing plan.
When the Colorado Springs City Council reviewed the draft housing plan in February, Skorman said he supported the city taking an active role in helping to fill the community’s need for affordable housing.
“We need to do everything we can, short of being an affordable housing builder or prescribing set asides or inclusionary zoning,” he said.
While the city has set targets to fill the need for affordable housing, some residents have opposed affordable housing projects near their homes.
For example, residents of Broadmoor Bluffs fought The Ridge, a 60-unit, affordable-housing complex in court.
Residents near the planned Draper Commons expressed mixed views of skepticism and support.
Chelis Camargo, who would live across the street from the new apartments, is concerned about the low-wage earners who might live in the new homes. Camargo said he lived near publicly subsidized housing in Chicago and it brought “some level of criminality to the neighborhood.”
While he acknowledged that Colorado Springs is not Chicago, he thought an affordable housing complex would still attract “undesired people” and perhaps create a hub for drug sales, he said.
“It’s just going to become a more abundant market for whatever they are doing,” Camargo said.
He said he would like to see any publicly supported housing paired with training to ensure his new neighbors have job skills.
Jessica Valentine said she wasn’t opposed to new affordable housing in her neighborhood because she knows there is a need for it in the city. But she would like to see a well-managed complex and well-designed road improvements for the hundreds of new cars the complex will bring to the neighborhood.
“If it is managed well, bring it on,” said Valentine, a homeowner and soon-to-be owner of a hair salon in the neighborhood.
But she has some doubts that plans for the increase in traffic will fit the neighborhood, based, she said, on the poor road planning she has seen across the city .
“It causes me pause because of the decisions that have been made,” she said.
Resident Daniel Forster said he knew change was likely coming to the area when he moved into the neighborhood in November because the land where the new complex is planned was for sale. He isn’t worried about the project.
“I would rather see homes built downtown, than urban sprawl,” he said.
Business groups, such as the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp., and nonprofits serving seniors, such as the Innovations in Aging Collaborative, also support the project in letters submitted to the city.
Housing seniors and lower-wage earners in the same building could help build intergenerational relationships and help prevent seniors from sinking into social isolation, said Claire Anderson, executive director of the Innovations in Aging Collaborative, a group that supports the apartment complex.
Anderson said she sees potential for some conflict with seniors and low-wage earners living in the same building, but no more than in a traditional apartment complex.
She could not comment on specific plans for management of Draper Commons, but she said structured activities can help neighbors across age groups build relationships and find common ground.
For example, Sunshine Home Share, a successful nonprofit in the Denver area, matches up younger residents interested in living with a senior citizen and caring for them in exchange for reasonable rent.
“There are a lot of different models across the country where this works,” she said.