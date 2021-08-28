More than a year after the Colorado Springs officials established a commission to advise City Council about possible police reforms, Black community leaders and the chief of police are at odds over whether the city should expand the powers of the commission to include police oversight.
Colorado Springs City Council and Mayor John Suthers established the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission in June of last year to provide recommendations on budget allocation and policy changes related to policing.
But activists had hoped it would have a stronger presence in what they say is a potential area of improvement: civilian oversight. Calls for more civilian supervision arose after Colorado Springs police shot and killed De'Von Bailey in 2019, and grew nationally after police in Minnesota killed George Floyd last summer.
Instead, the commission is designed to serve as a conduit between the police department, City Council and the community, with the hope of improving relations between those groups.
Police oversight boards have existed in other cities for decades. More than 160 municipalities have some form of civilian oversight of police, according to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, which advocates for the policy. More cities have considered the policy after the racial justice protests last summer, the advocacy group said.
Some cities have empowered citizens to investigate civilian complaints about officers and monitor internal reviews of police wrongdoing.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said that despite the existence of civilian oversight in other cities, the practice is not yet a proven concept.
“Our fear is if you have an oversight committee of civilians who really don’t know what we do, how we do it or why we do it, how can you oversee that?" Niski said. "Then it's based on perception, its based on community pressure. It's not based on right and wrong.”
The lack of oversight power is much "to the dismay of our community," said the head of the Colorado Springs commission, J.J. Frazier. But, she said, it stems from a lack of understanding about what the commission was always intended to do. "We're not the voice of CSPD," she said.
Both Niski and Frazier emphasized that a central aim of the commission is to improve law enforcement transparency. “What we haven't done as an organization very well in the past is educate the community about what we do and why," Niski said. "We’re starting to do a better job of that.”
Angela Stevens, president of the Colorado Springs chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said Colorado Springs police have grown more responsive to her organization in recent years.
“We do appreciate the actual construction of (the) police accountability commission or committee that has been formed," Stevens said. "We hope that it will be very helpful in creating transparency in the city.”
But other activists are less optimistic.
Colorado Springs weighs more funding for crisis response following law enforcement commission's recommendation
Shaun Walls, a community activist that has worked closely with De'Von Bailey's family and the progressive Chinook Center, said the commission was created by the city to appease activists and provide officials with a public relations tool that doesn't represent meaningful change.
“Nothings really changed, except for they have a fallback now,” Walls said.
The Rev. Terry Thomas of Lifting Up Jesus Church, who is close with some of Bailey's relatives, said the city and the police department haven't changed enough since Bailey's death. He called for changes to the process Colorado Springs officials use to review officer-involved shootings. When Colorado Springs Police killed Bailey, the El Paso County Sheriff's office conducted the investigation and the District Attorney's reviewed the incident before presenting it to a grand jury, which determined the shooting was justified.
Colorado law requires outside agencies to investigate police shootings, but Thomas and others have said that process is not independent and impartial because of perceived ties between area agencies.
“Nothing has changed on a macro level," Thomas said. "The mayor is still there. The police chief is still there, and their narrative still wins the day.”
Though the police transparency commission does not review officer-involved-shootings, Frazier said it could consider recommending changing the way those incidents are handled when it pivots to consideration of use of force, one of four areas of review it has on its schedule.
But that won't happen anytime soon. The commission won't make any recommendations on use-of-force until an outside firm finishes its review of Colorado Springs Police Department's use of force practices, Frazier said. That report, produced by a contractor hired by Colorado Springs police and due out later this year, will inform the commission's recommendations on use of force, she said.
The commission has created a subcommittee to explore the issue of possible racial bias in the police force and provide an internal report to inform potential recommendations to council, Frazier.
Frazier said she's proud of the progress the commission has made within the parameters of its mission provided by council. She's expecting City Council to move forward with a recommendation the commission made to expand the use of crisis response teams to handle mental health crises, which was approved unanimously by its members and is the first and only recommendation the group has provided. The recommendation asks the city to decrease its reliance on police officers to respond to mental health crises.
"We think they're very receptive to it,” she said.
The group has learned that not all members of the community are receptive to its broader mission, Frazier said.
Some activists have told commissioners they won't approach commissioners with their concerns, but instead expect the commission to come to them to hear them out, Frazier said — a potential problem, as some members of the commission are hesitant to reach out .
“They're thinking that they’ll bring every concern under the sun to us without any validity,” she said, noting, however, that all the commissioners are still "sensitive to the public's needs."
To bridge the gap, Frazier said the commission has plans to hold meetings in different parts of the city, ideally with police department representatives on hand to answer questions. "We're going to them," she said.
But even as some of those community members continue to call for greater oversight, Niski said he isn't worried about that happening anytime soon. "Could they down the road? I hope not.”