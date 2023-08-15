Imagine standing straight in the air on a galloping horse. Or holding the side of the saddle while upside down. Go further — think about being lifted into an arabesque by another rider on a horse at full speed.

That’s what the Shockwave Trick Riders do every week.

The 16-member team based out of Denver formed in the fall of 2021, putting them now in their second full rodeo season, said Shockwave founder Jenessa Sapp.

“Our main specialty is trick riding, which is the act of performing stunts at speed on horseback,” Sapp said.

About half the team — eight members — are also trained in Roman riding, in which riders stand on top of the backs of two horses and perform a trick.

Sapp, who leads the team, learned to ride as a kid, starting with Western. But she wasn’t fulfilled until she found trick riding.

“That was a lot of fun. But there was just always something missing with that, I wanted to do a little bit more,” Sapp said. “That’s how I got into trick riding, I was kind of that craving to go above and beyond and do something exciting and thrilling.”

And thrilling it is. With tricks named “back breaker” and “death drag,” the sport is not without risk.

“There is a risk of death, for sure. It’s not common, but it’s happened,” Sapp said. “There’s usually a lot of injuries. Most are pretty small injuries, like a leg sprain, like a shoulder sprain from all the weight and things. But there’s great risk involved, including, your life.”

But the team practices the sport as safely as possible — in fact, most of the group has trained together since they were 9.

“We all started out in Westernaires, which is a big youth horseback riding organization, and that’s where we all learned how to do this,” said Hannah Garrison, who leads the Roman riding team. “When you’re 18, you graduate from Westernaires, and when we all graduated, we weren’t ready to stop riding.”

The group is coached by Mike Ulshoffer, who has been teaching the members since they were kids. With a history in gymnastics, he helps the trick riders perfect new stunts. But, despite the acrobatics, not all the riders are trained in gymnastics.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Not all tricks require flexibility; they do require a lot of strength that can be core, upper body, legs, especially for the Roman riding,” Sapp said.

Sometimes, members of the team even create new tricks.

“These kids, they get an idea and they turn it to life.”

One important tenet of safety: trust between you and your horse.

“There’s a job to keep their humans safe,” Sapp said. “It can take months and even years for them to learn the exact process, and others catch on quicker and are naturals. Some of them it just seems like they were born for it.”

The trust between rider and horse is vital for success. Sapp has been trick riding with her horse, Quazar, for more than a decade.

“We didn’t always agree in the beginning, we were both young and very, very energetic,” Sapp joked.

“He was one that took a little bit longer to kind of understand what his job was.”

But with continuous practice and a strong bond, the pair became a success.

“It’s just like, he knows what I’m thinking before I do. I’m thinking about doing a circle. He knows it. Like, we’re just constantly communicating,” Sapp said “He really is my best friend. Like having him for so long, he never gives me a hard time.”

The trick riders perform at rodeos around the West, from Kansas to New Mexico.

“We’ll typically do a show at least once a week. We’re on the road almost every weekend,” Sapp said.

It’s the reaction from the crowd that makes it all worth it, Sapp said.

“They are so excited, it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. They think it’s magical,” Sapp said.

“We’ll walk throughout the crowds after the shows and the moment we walk up, they just erupt and that is also so fulfilling for all of us, seeing the reaction and just how awesome people think it is, and that they’ll remember that forever.”