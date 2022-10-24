Rush Bowls, a Colorado fast-casual franchise that specializes in acai and other types of health bowls, is making its way to Colorado Springs.
The national brand started in Boulder in 2004 and has since sprouted into 21 states, with five stores in Colorado and some of its newest restaurants set to open in Colorado Springs and Denver early next year.
“We obviously have some great branding here,” Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO. “We want to expand upon that and grow the business and it's wonderful to do it at home."
Pudalov started Rush Bowls to escape New York City and his job in derivate trading there.
“I was a professional gambler for banks. Honestly, I was good at it, but it was not very fulfilling,” Pudalov said. “I wanted to kind of be creative and wanted to interact with our consumers.”
So Pudalov started Rush Bowls, which initially sold its "all-natural bowls" wholesale in 40 states. But when the company’s co-packer went out of business overnight in 2016, the wholesale venture was quashed.
So Pudalov pivoted to selling franchises of Rush Bowls instead.
The first Colorado Springs Rush Bowls location is under construction at 11010 Cross Peak View near New Life Church in the fast-growing InterQuest area on the north side of the city.
“We’re excited, we think the location is great,” said Randy Stauffacher, who plans to open the Colorado Springs franchise with his wife, Charity. “...We’re hopeful it will be a busy, successful location.”
Randy, a database administrator at Colorado Springs Utilities, and Charity, a trauma therapist, wanted a change of pace, similar to Pudalov, and saw Rush Bowls as an opportunity to be involved with their community.
“While I was working on mental health issues, I was constantly working with my clients on healthy lifestyles,” Charity said. “I found out several years ago that I had gluten allergies ... so I've always been trying to find options that would accommodate gluten-free, dairy-free, healthy lifestyles.”
Rush Bowls' menu focuses on acai bowls and offers a multitude of customizable topping combinations such as fruit, granola and protein powder.
The Stauffachers expect the 1,500-square-foot store to cater to a young customer base, especially with its proximity to Pike Peak State College’s Rampart Range campus.
The two aim to have their store open by March and plan to start hiring employees a month before the opening.
They also plan to add two more locations in the next couple of years at Woodmen Road and Interstate 25 and Dublin and Powers Boulevard boulevards.