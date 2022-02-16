The Academy District 20 school board will consider a policy change on Thursday to prohibit staff from providing medical treatment, opinions or advice without parental or guardian consent unless the student is in an emergency.

Newly elected board member Aaron Salt presented the policy change earlier this month to his peers saying it stemmed from conversations with parents who felt they did not have autonomy over medical decisions for their students.

"We have valuable class time being taken up discussing opinions, trying to persuade students," Salt said. During the meeting he did not elaborate on the health topics at the core of the discussions.

But he did go on to say that while COVID-19 was the catalyst for the policy change, it was not the reason for it.

Board member Heather Cloninger pushed back in a written statement saying that the new policy could create an environment of micromanaging or hand holding that could contribute to low morale.

"This is a knee-jerk reaction to anecdotal issues, and by buying into it we appear to be playing into politics," she said in a statement that was read aloud during the meeting.

Parent Rob Rogers said he also had concerns that it was too broad and the definition of what constitutes an emergency, medical treatment or advice could be unclear.

"This makes no sense. ... It’s just irresponsible," said Rogers, who is also running for House District 14 as a Democrat.

For example, it is unclear under this policy if teachers asking students to cover their mouths when they sneeze could be medical advice, he said.

Board president Thomas LaValley said students would also still have the opportunity for health discussions in health class under the policy and that those discussions wouldn't be infringed upon.

"Medical treatment, medical opinions, medical advice — that is the realm of the home," he said.

The new policy would not be superseded by any state laws governing this issue, he said.

A Colorado law passed in 2019 allowed mental health providers to care for children 12 years old and older without the consent of the child's parent or guardian to help address youth suicide. At the time it was the leading cause of death for youth 10 to 14 years old, the law stated.

The law said mental health professionals providing care will talk to the child about the importance of involving a parent or guardian. The professional can also contact the parent or guardian if the child is unable to manage the treatment, it said.

As for athletes, Salt said parents already sign waivers allowing for care.

When asked if the policy and the clause allowing emergency treatment satisfied the full legal state requirement, the district's lawyer, Tonya Thompson, said the short answer was no.

The board will vote on the policy 6 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom at 1110 Chapel Hills Dr. Residents can also observe the meetings virtually on Microsoft teams available at asd20.org/board-of-education/board-meetings/.