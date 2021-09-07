A Gazette analysis of scores from standardized tests administered in April shows fewer than half of public school students in the Pikes Peak region’s 17 districts met or exceeded expectations in English language arts and less than a third in math, as COVID-19 took a toll on achievement in El Paso and Teller counties.
“The results affirm what we know: It was a very disrupted year,” said David Nancarrow, spokesman for School District 49, the region’s second-largest district.
The Colorado Department of Education released district- and school-level scores from the Colorado Measure of Academic Success and college-prep exams on Sept. 1 and statewide results at the Aug. 12 State Board of Education meeting.
Only 28% of fourth, sixth and eighth graders in Pikes Peak schools met or exceeded expectations in math.
While that’s slightly higher than the statewide composite of 27.3%, the number is down considerably from the 36.7% of test takers that were proficient in math in 2019.
Statewide, declines in math in some grades constituted the worst performance since assessments began, state officials said last month.
Local district leaders say they expected deficiencies because of the chaotic pandemic-related nature of school closures, class quarantines and off-and-on remote learning.
And they’ve rolled out intense measures to get kids academically caught up.
“Even in classrooms, we’re giving full-court press, looking at how regular class work can involve additional support for English language arts and math,” said Eric Mason, director of assessment for Colorado Springs School District 11, the area’s third-largest district.
This semester’s interventions are both broad and targeted, Mason said, adding, “We’re providing additional support for math at all grade levels.”
For English language arts subjects of reading, writing and communicating, 45.3% of third, fifth and seventh graders in Pikes Peak region schools met or exceeded expectations.
That's down from 49.7% in 2019. However, this year’s local English composite was higher than the statewide composite of 43% meeting or exceeding expectations.
Annual assessments were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individualized attention and small-group education are key focuses in Harrison School District 2, to help address what the district is calling “unfinished learning,” said Rachel Laufer, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Schools rely on their own tests to gauge progress, and D-2 added a new pre-math assessment to determine the level of need this year, she said.
Most districts, including School District 49, continually adjust instruction based on classroom performance measurements, particularly this year, when results from state assessments are skewed, Nancarrow said.
“We cannot draw conclusions from the CMAS data, since we know it is not representative of our student groups or our full population,” Nancarrow said. “We have enough local data from several sources to know that we have work to do.”
Regional participation rates also mirrored state turnout, which plummeted to record low levels as schools moved in and out of in-person and at-home learning during the pandemic.
Low turnout also creates challenges in interpreting the data, state officials said last month.
The number of test-takers was so low in some smaller districts that there weren’t enough students to determine the percentage who met or exceeded expectations. That same problem makes calculating performance differences among students from low-income families or by ethnicity not feasible regionally.
Just 72% of students in the Pikes Peak area took the language arts tests and 68% took the math tests.
In 2019, most local districts exceeded 95% of students taking both tests.
Local participation this year, however, was slightly higher than the state composite participation rates of 71% in language arts and 67% in math.
School District 49 posted the worst participation rates for both math and English assessments, at 38.87% and 41.9%, respectively.
They reflect a 57% drop in participation over 2019 in math and a 54% decrease in participation in English language arts.
Community buy-in for state testing was tough, Nancarrow said, adding that district officials “expect to recover” participation in the coming spring cycle.
Lewis-Palmer D-38 in Monument recorded the region’s second-lowest participation rates, at 67.7% for math and 68.3% for English.
The best participation rates went to small rural districts in El Paso and Teller counties.
Miami/Yoder 60-JT came out on top in both math and English language arts. The eastern plains district had 98.3% math participation — reflecting the region’s only growth — and 98.4% participation for English.
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 in Teller County had the second-best English test participation, at 97.4%, and Calhan RJ-1, east of Colorado Springs, had the second-best math participation at 90.6%.
Other local highlights:
• Only four of 15 districts in the Pikes Peak area, with no scores available for Hanover D-28 and Edison 54-JT, had 50% or more of their students meeting or exceeding expectations. Those are: Cheyenne Mountain D-12 (68%), Lewis Palmer D-38 (62%), Academy D-20 (60%) and Manitou Springs D-14 (53%).
• The lowest composite scores were in Ellicott D-22 (31%) Harrison D-2 (32%) and Colorado Springs D-11 (34%).
• Only one of 12 regional school districts (with composite scores for five districts being unavailable) had more than half of the students meet or exceed expectations in math. That was Cheyenne Mountain D-12 at 56%.
• Four local districts had less than one in five students achieve proficiency in math: Harrison D-2 (14%), Widefield D-3 (16%), Colorado Springs D-11 (17.4%) and Manitou Springs D-14 (19.5).
• On the SAT college-entrance exam for 11th graders, only two districts had a total score higher than the state average of 1011: Cheyenne Mountain D-12 at 1169 and Lewis Palmer D-38 at 1122. Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 had the lowest score in the Pikes Peak region at 891.
• On the PSAT for 10th graders and the PSAT for ninth graders, five districts scored higher than state averages of 948 and 903, respectively. They were led by Cheyenne Mountain D-12 (1085 and 1025), Lewis Palmer D-38 (1033 and 984) and Academy D-20 (1013 and 970). Hanover D-28 had the lowest for PSAT 10 at 822, and Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 had the lowest on PSAT9 at 773.
• School District 49 also had the lowest participation rates for the three pre-college tests — all below 40%. Other area districts ranged from about 60% to a high of about 90% in Cheyenne Mountain D-12.