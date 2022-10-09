If You Go

Rocky Mountain National Park's reservation system ends for the season after Oct. 10. So you can catch the tail-end of the elk rut at a time of your choosing ($30 for vehicle entry).

That should be around dawn and dusk, when elk are most active. Consider Beaver Meadows and Moraine and Horsehoe parks. Plenty of viewing opportunities in town as well, including the golf courses.

Officials advise staying 75 feet away from elk. Bring binoculars or a telephoto lens for safe, closer views. Stay quiet and still.