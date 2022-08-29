VAIL • The story of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, a horticultural wonderland to many that sits at 8,200 feet above sea level, actually started on the side of Interstate 70.
It started when Marty Jones, the owner of a local nursery specific to alpine plant life, was driving back home to Vail from Denver with a truck he had just purchased. It broke down near Georgetown, however, leaving Jones with few options.
But within the hour, Helen Fritch, who along with her husband, Bob, owned the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail, stopped to help Jones and gave him a ride home. Marty, in conversations along the way, shared his dream of having an alpine botanic garden in Vail.
That was 1983. Six years later on Aug. 11, 1989, Helen and Marty were joined by Betty Ford when the former first lady cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony for world’s highest alpine botanic garden, named in her honor.
“There were a lot of people who made it happen,” said Nick Courtens, the venue’s curator of plant collections in his 12th year with the nonprofit organization. “A lot of the volunteers were also friends of Betty, and ... eventually, everything continued to grow and grow and grow.”
And grow it does, in more ways than one.
The garden itself takes up close to 4 1/2 cultivated acres and is split into four sections. They include a pollinator garden, located on the far north end of the facility. Three sections lie adjacent to the Ford Amphitheatre named for Gerald Ford, Betty’s husband and the 39th president of the United States. Next to the main entrance on the southern end of the garden is the children’s garden, which is flanked by the garden’s gift shop that, in 1922, was originally built as the Gore Creek School House.
One of the most recent additions is the education center, located on the far northwest end and a stone’s throw away from a covered walking bridge across Gore Creek. Opened in 2015, the facility serves as a meeting place for the regular walking tours of the garden while housing alpine plant life and kids activities year-round.
All total, according to operations manager Ellen Lorenz, the garden draws an estimated 120,000 visitors every year, which is a rough estimate since there’s no admission fee.
“One of the things I enjoy most is meeting people from all over the world who come here,” Lorenz said. “I’ve talked with people who have come here from Japan, central Asia and South America, but I’ve also been lucky enough to meet people who have been coming here for the last 30 years or use this as a meet-up place, like an in-between place between Carbondale and Denver.”
It’s been even more of a meeting place and destination in recent years thanks, mostly, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vail’s restaurants, gift shops and retail spots typically thrive in the summer, but many were shuttered in the summer of 2020. Likewise, when people started traveling again the next year, many shops and eateries kept mask requirements and limited its visitor capacity.
The gardens, minus masking requirements, became the place to be for people sick of home quarantines and limited options. It also became a sanctuary of sorts for the staff and volunteers, who had plenty of things to keep them busy.
“When everyone else shut down, when the food places stopped serving food, we kept going,” Courtens said. “The plants don’t take a break, and myself and a lot of the volunteers kept going. And during that time, I think it’s safe to say we saw some of the busiest two summers in terms of sheer attendance numbers since I’ve been here.”
In addition to the children’s garden, there are the Mountain Perennial Garden, the Mountain Meditation Garden and the Alpine Rock Garden. Many of the alpine-themed flowers and shrubs have prominent places just like the columbines, which flourish in shades of blue for the Colorado state flower, and red, which are more prominent in Wyoming and Montana.
International travelers from higher elevations in Russia, Armenia and even Switzerland can see flowers and plant life that may look familiar since Vail’s cool and typically rainy climate has a universal appeal. Even residents from the Pikes Peak region would recognize the Arctic yellow violet, which can be found near the Pikes Peak summit.
All total, Courtens said, the center has helped more than 2,000 species of plant life in the garden flourish among the rock gardens, walking bridges and six waterfalls that make up the landscape. He also said there’s been new efforts to move toward more water-wise plants that are more native to the area and require less water.
It’s just one of the things volunteers and garden workers are doing to ensure the venue will be just as beautiful in the decades to come. And to think it all started with a broken-down truck on the side of I-70.
“This place wouldn’t be here without (Helen and Marty),” Lorenz said. “None of it would.”
