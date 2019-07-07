Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.