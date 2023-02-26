Six years after new owners rebranded problem-plagued Colorado Crossing as Victory Ridge, the sprawling mixed-used development on Colorado Springs’ north side has grown into one of the city’s hottest residential and commercial projects.

But it took more than a name change to transform Colorado Crossing into Victory Ridge — though its new identity didn’t hurt.

In February 2017, Westside Investment Partners of suburban Denver rechristened the 155-acre Colorado Crossing, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways, as Victory Ridge; the change came four months after Westside paid $22.1 million for Colorado Crossing, most of which had stood dormant for years because of a previous developer’s financial woes.

Since then, a suburban Denver homebuilder has constructed more than 200 residences at Victory Ridge, with another 400-plus on the way. Special districts controlled by Westside, meanwhile, spent millions to upgrade the project’s infrastructure, which has helped attract new restaurants, stores and other businesses.

Perhaps Victory Ridge’s biggest victory: Snagging In-N-Out Burger, which built its first restaurant and a distribution and production facility at the project after the California-based fast-food chain expanded to Colorado. In-N-Out’s arrival helped put Victory Ridge in the spotlight because of its cultlike following among burger lovers.

Those additions and others helped deliver a message that Colorado Crossing’s problems were in the past and that Victory Ridge was positioned to capitalize on booming growth on Colorado Springs’ north side, some industry experts say. That growth has helped propel the larger InterQuest area — which includes the InterQuest Marketplace, InterQuest Commons and InterQuest Town Center mixed-use projects that didn’t have Colorado Crossing’s financial baggage — into a commercial hot spot.

“We were able to tell a pretty straightforward story in that we’re the new owners and we’re repositioning this and you’re going to start seeing activity on-site,” Otis Moore, a Westside Investment Partners principal, said of Victory Ridge.

“If (you) were to have purchased the property and then nothing happened for a year, we probably would have had some more difficult questions to answer,” he said. “But since we were out there very quickly after acquiring the property, that put a lot of those doubts to rest.”

Those doubts stemmed from the financial woes of original Colorado Crossing developer Jannie Richardson, who launched the project more than 15 years ago around the time of the Great Recession. Her vision was to create a mixed-use development with 1.6 million square feet of stores, restaurants and offices; 1,600 residences; and a 14-screen theater complex.

But she ran aground financially and wound up owing more that $30 million to dozens of contractors and subcontractors for work they had done at Colorado Crossing. Some real estate industry members said fallout from the Great Recession contributed to Richardson’s financial problems, though critics said her mismanagement of the project led to its unraveling.

Development stopped at Colorado Crossing in 2008; a four-story office building, two retail buildings, a movie theater complex and an 1,100-space parking garage were only partially completed and stood idle for the next several years, which gave the area a ghost town-like feel.

Richardson’s real estate company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2010. After a protracted, more than four-year bankruptcy, creditors in 2014 took over Colorado Crossing, which faced an uncertain future even as city growth was on a northbound trajectory.

Westside bought the property in October 2016 from the creditors, who only received partial payment of what they were owed. The company pledged to rebrand the project and inject it with new life.

Colorado Springs government officials who recognized the project’s troubled past gave priority status to Victory Ridge land-use applications, which helped accelerate them though the city’s planning process, Moore said.

In one of its first steps after Westside bought the property, a metro district that serves the project and controlled by the company issued $15.5 million in bonds, which helped fund completion of the parking garage and some of the project’s internal roads.

The parking garage might not sound sexy, but it was a key amenity as Victory Ridge was being launched, Moore said. Its 1,100 spaces make it one of the largest garages in the city, while it offers multilevel, sheltered parking in a centrally located spot within the project, he said. Its parking is free and will be for the life of the garage, Moore said.

The garage serves the 14-screen movie theater complex, which was purchased, finished and opened in 2017 by Icon Cinemas of New Mexico; the movie theater operator added a 15th, large-format screen a few years later.

The garage also serves the now-completed four-story office building just to the west, whose employees can use it in the daytime, while nearby restaurant diners and shoppers park there on nights and weekends, Moore said.

In 2020, the metro district serving Victory Ridge refinanced the original $15.5 million in bonds, and issued an additional $45 million to fund completion of roads that lead to retail areas and will connect the project’s south and west portions to the rest of the site. The second bond issue also is funding construction of an 8-acre park at Victory Ridge; an original deal with the city of Colorado Springs for development of a 36-acre sports complex at the project fell through.

While the project’s infrastructure was being put in place, an infusion of housing has proved critical for Victory Ridge by bringing in hundreds of residents and creating a built-in audience for retailers and restaurants.

Lokal Homes of Englewood has completed 221 townhomes that were constructed roughly in the center of the development and south of the Icon movie theater complex and the four-story office building.

The company recently contracted to sell the last few remaining townhomes, and now, with the success of its first phase, has started construction of a second phase with 204 townhomes, said David Bracht, Lokal’s chief operating officer. The company also plans a mix of 230 single-family, detached homes — walkup, narrow-lot homes that almost look like townhomes — and condos in a third phase, he said.

Lokal’s website shows remaining first-phase townhomes were selling for roughly $435,000 and up, while second-phase prices start at $424,990.

Victory Ridge’s restaurants, stores and entertainment uses are within easy walking distance for Lokal’s townhome residents, Bracht said. Residents also are near major, north side employers and the three other large-scale, mixed-use developments that are part of the InterQuest area and stretching along InterQuest Parkway, he said.

“Generally speaking, folks like to live in and around, not necessarily right on top of, commercial development and employment,” Bracht said. “If you can create a mixed-use development where you have walkability, you have very close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and employment, and you can do that at a relatively affordable price point, that’s a winning formula.

“From an entertainment standpoint,” Bracht added, “if you think about the convenience, you’re coming home from work, you’re coming home from running errands, all of that stuff you can just pop in and out of along InterQuest Parkway on your way home. To me, that’s a great situation for a place to live.”

Victory Ridge also will get another infusion of housing with a 474-unit apartment complex coming to the development’s south side, east of Voyager Parkway and Federal Drive. The Garrett Cos. of suburban Indianapolis, which has several multifamily projects in the Springs area, took over the project that originally was proposed by the Spanos family of California.

Garrett has started construction on the complex’s first phase, which it’s calling Jasper at Victory Ridge; the developer touts the apartment project on its website as featuring “sophisticated luxury amidst a backdrop of thriving retail and nightlife in the Victory Ridge neighborhood.”

That backdrop received a big-name boost when In-N-Out Burger announced it had chosen Victory Ridge as the location for its first restaurant in the state, which opened in November 2020. The fast-food chain also constructed a nearly 100,000-square-foot distribution center and patty production plant on Victory Ridge’s east side; the facility will serve all of In-N-Out’s restaurants in Colorado and its trucks have quick access to Interstate 25 via InterQuest Parkway, which connects to the interstate via a north-south interchange.

In-N-Out’s arrival has proven to be a catalyst for other users who want to be at Victory Ridge, said Jon Weisiger, a senior vice president in the Denver office of national real estate firm CBRE and who has marketed portions of the project.

“No doubt about it,” Weisiger said. “People took notice with that being not only one of their first couple locations, but obviously putting a big stake in the ground for their future needs for distribution.”

In addition to its restaurant that sits at the corner of InterQuest and Voyager, and its production and distribution facility farther east, In-N-Out said in 2018 that it planned to construct a 150,000-square-foot office building at Victory Ridge where it would operate a regional headquarters.

The office building would go up on a portion of 22 acres that In-N-Out purchased at Victory Ridge’s — separate from its restaurant site — for nearly $6.2 million in 2019, El Paso County land records show.

That office building, however, remains on hold.

Moore, of Westside Investment Partners, said he doesn’t know the office building’s status. An In-N-Out spokeswoman said via email that “we don’t have any updates to offer on our Colorado facility construction.”

But it’s In-N-Out’s brand, not the office building, that has helped solidify Victory Ridge as a trade area that retailers, restaurants and others want to be part of, said Patrick Kerscher, a senior managing director with Colorado Springs Commercial and who also has marketed property at Victory Ridge.

“In-N-Out is going to plant their flag there for the first one (restaurant) in Colorado; from a retail perspective that’s a grand slam,” Kerscher said. “Once all the non-disclosure timelines were through and it was public knowledge, and we could use that in marketing, it absolutely helped. No doubt about it.”

Slim Chickens, Panda Express and Chipotle Mexican Grill are among chains that have joined In-N-Out at Victory Ridge, while a Cheba Hut sandwich shop is under construction.

Victory Ridge also has more than fast-food.

A four-restaurant complex being developed by local restauranteur Chuck Schafer will bring higher-end dining options to Victory Ridge. The restaurants — built side-by-side just north of the Victory Ridge parking garage, but with separate entrances and kitchens — will feature the Manhattan Room Tapas Kitchen and Cansano Italian Steakhouse that are scheduled to open in late March and the Longboard Tacos and Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi targeted to debut in late April.

Schafer said he was attracted to Victory Ridge’s location in the fast-growing InterQuest area. While In-N-Out and other successful chains are a great addition to the project, Schafer said, he wanted to do something different.

“That’s one thing I’m not, is a chain,” Schafer said recently. “They’re great; these restaurants do amazing. I just want to be able to offer something that’s not a chain, something where you don’t have to go to a counter and order your food. You can actually get served.”

Victory Ridge also is home to more than restaurants. Kum & Go and United Pacific convenience stores, a Sherwin-Williams paint outlet and a Re/Max Properties office have located in the development.

Other new users planned for Victory Ridge include a public storage facility under construction by Strategic Storage of Denver; a Tommy’s Express car wash; a veterinary clinic; H Mart, a Korean- and Asian-themed grocery with East Coast roots that plans to build a roughly 29,000-square-foot store; and a four-story, 103-room Cambria Hotel & Suites, which is a member of the Choice Hotels family.

Shahford Hospitality, a partnership composed of developers in Denver and Omaha, Neb., proposed the Cambria nearly two years ago. Despite the project’s delay, the development group remains bullish on Victory Ridge and expects the Cambria’s construction to begin in the next 60 days, said Ketan Shah of Denver, a member of the partnership.

The hotel is targeted to open in 2024 — before the Air Force Academy graduation that typically takes place in late May. Despite several hotels built in the InterQuest area in recent years, more rooms are needed, Shah said.

“We can’t find rooms down here,” he said. “We definitely are very invested in the project.”

A deal between Westside Investment Partners and the developer of a 119-room Hyatt Place hotel fell through, though Westside now is negotiating with the developer of an extended-stay brand that would be the first of its kind in Colorado, Moore said.

Higher construction costs and interest rates have slowed some retail development at Victory Ridge in recent months, Moore said. Still, Westside expects to announce several new users in the next three to six months.

When it purchased Colorado Crossing in 2016, Westside wasn’t scared off by the project’s troubled financial past, Moore said. The company did extensive due diligence, he said, and became convinced the project could succeed. Not only was it in the path of city growth, but the Springs’ far north side has some of the region’s highest household incomes.

“Any land development project is going to have some component of risk to it,” Moore said. “I think that’s just part of the industry. But I think we really liked the activity that was occurring in this corridor as well as where growth was going in north Colorado Springs.”