As she filtered through Edelweiss restaurant on the night of her first shift, serenading patrons along the way, Colorado Springs accordionist Susi Edel Nosal spotted an elderly man seated alone at a two-top table.

Casually she approached. Was there anything special she could play for him?

Yes, he said, his wife’s favorite song. For years, they had enjoyed meals together at that very table, and today was their anniversary. Today was his first without her.

“It brought a tear to his eye. I couldn’t believe it. This music is so powerful,”l Nosal said. “This is not just a job. This is not just coming in and playing for three hours and taking requests, playing a few polkas. You are helping people connect to their heritage, bringing back so many good memories. … There was something bigger going on here.”

She’d soon learn such reactions are a near-weekly occurrence at the family-owned German restaurant, where she would spend the next 18 years and counting with her beloved instrument. It’s a ministry of sorts, in which she validates guests’ histories and introduces new generations to the accordion.

She’d been doing that as a teacher long before the restaurant, though.

For a lifelong educator like Edel Nosal, whose students know her as the polka-style, 'HappyvBirthday'-singing teacher, Edelweiss marks another chapter in a storied career predicated on human connection and, yes, the accordion.

Accordion queen of Michigan

Nosal was quite in tune with her Polish roots from her mother’s side of the family. Her paternal German lineage was a different story.

In an attempt to fit into post-World War II-era America, her grandparents never spoke a lick of German to her or observed old family traditions. Her grandfather’s employer previously deemed their surname “too German” and requested its Americanization — he kept the spelling but changed the pronunciation from ay-duhl to e-del. Only decades later under the tutelage of fellow Edelweiss performer Robert Sennert would she tap into that piece of her heritage.

Both sides of her Michigan-based family wholeheartedly embraced music, however. They gathered around the piano for family singalongs. Wakes, weddings, picnics and parties featured live polka bands in place of DJs. She was especially enamored as a child of accordionists, who seldom were women. That never discouraged her from bucking the trend.

“The beauty of the instrument, the variety with all the reed changes, you could make it sound like different instruments, the strength it took,” she said. “He was the leader of the band. It wasn’t the horns, it wasn't the drummer, but this accordion was front and center, and I saw how much joy that instrument brought to people.”

Santa gave her a small accordion when she was 8 years old, a gift far greater than any toy.

“It’s like her little superpower,” daughter Jenna Nosal said. “It’s an unusual instrument, not something you hear in music every day.”

Edel Nosal perfected her craft as a child under the instruction of seasoned music studio owner Bob Budzynski. She was participating in and winning state and national-level competitions at 10 years old.

By high school, she’d outgrown her latest instrument, but the next size would be costly for the family of six children. Her parents sought financial support from Nosal’s grandparents.

“‘Are you sure she’s going to stick with it?’” she recalls her grandma asking. “Now here we are, decades later. I think your money was well-spent, Grandma.”

Her mother encouraged her to participate in just about every event around town. Church luncheons and county fairs. Talent shows. To Nosal’s mortification, her mom even asked her high school band director if he could fit an accordion into the marching band lineup (“Luckily, he said no”).

Her passion for teaching had been cementing all the while, with the first opportunity to blend the two interests presenting itself by way of the Michigan Accordion Teachers Guild accordion queen contest. At the suggestion of Budzynski, she entered the contest without a clue as to what it entailed.

The teenager walked on stage before a panel of judges and was asked one simple question: How would you promote the accordion in schools?

Without playing so much as one note, she was crowned the Michigan accordion queen and presented a trophy, tiara and roses. She would put her answer to the test in her adulthood.

“Now I’m in a school with an accordion. I’m lethal,” Nosal said. “Whether these kids wanna learn the chicken dance or not, they’re going to.”

Road to the classroom

A far cry from today’s state of affairs, the dean of Central Michigan University’s education department warned her freshman class that an oversaturated job market awaited them upon graduation. Perhaps they’d be better off switching to another field, he said. Nosal never wavered. No matter what, she would be a teacher.

She wasn’t too surprised, then, when she saw the dean’s prophecy fulfilled four years later, sending her back to her family’s small town of Bad Axe to sell ads for the local paper until a teaching position opened up.

Her accordion had sat idle during her college years, but she briefly joined a local polka band upon her return. They dumped her a few gigs in.

“Yeah, I got booted out of the Polka Sparks,” Nosal said. “So I was a has-been, but I was not defeated.”

More than anything, she wished to teach, so she placed an advertisement in her newspaper that she was available to instruct accordion students. Forty people “came out of the woodwork,” from kindergartners to grandparents to the town veterinarian. Out of Grandma’s closet, from under the bed, instruments found their ways into the hands of her first batch of eager students.

“But little did they know, they’re going to compete,” she said.

Nosal started a namesake music studio from which her students won competitions. The same individuals she’d competed against as a kid were now instructing children of their own for rival studios. It was a full-circle moment, she said, but she began seeking a new experience beyond the Midwest.

In 1982, she packed up her belongings and moved nearly 1,500 miles to Colorado Springs, where she would start a family and achieve her master's degree in education.

After some home-schooling, she sent her three children to The Classical Academy, a public charter school with a focus on character education. She joined them soon after, first as a part-time teacher for TCA’s Cottage School Program, then as curriculum specialist and most recently as principal.

“While I was there, oh, yeah, kids are gonna know what an accordion is,” Nosal said. “There will be 'Happy Birthday' sung with an accordion, polka style. We will be doing the chicken dance on field day. There will be some accordion at the winter concert.”

She volunteered, perhaps too generously, to play anything her coworkers wanted in the classroom. Melissa O’Connor took her up on that offer.

“I said 'great, I’ll have you play for every one of my kindergartners’ birthdays,' so for 49 kids she got pulled out of whatever she was doing and came, willingly, to play the birthday song,” said O’Connor, a former TCA teacher who now works in Colorado Springs School District 11. “She would tell someone, ‘Hey, I’ve got a gig, I’m sorry, I’ll be back to this meeting.’ I don't know how other people felt, but I liked it. ‘I’ve gotta go sing to these kindergartners.’”

After some reconsideration, they condensed those visits to monthly performances the following year.

“The kids just absolutely loved that specialized attention. Sometimes their families would come and they would record it, as well, because it was such a special memory,” O’Connor said. “Not many people play the accordion or have that same passion for music and education.”

Stammgast

While dining with her family in 2005, Nosal got to talking with Edelweiss guitarist Sennert. She mentioned she played the accordion. He asked if she’d like to join him.

“Wow,” she said, “I came for a schnitzel, and I left with a job.”

The two performed together for 12 years before Sennert stepped down. A German teacher at Widefield High School, he taught her just about all she knows today about German culture. She’d listen in on his conversations and glean just enough “that there’s no spy talk at the table.”

He taught her the importance of “stammgast,” the cherished regular guests.

Nosal keeps a book of special connections she’s made at the restaurant, tracking whatever details she remembers at night’s end: the date, the guests’ hometowns, at which tables they were seated, names if she caught them. Whereas most musicians play for the house, she wants to play for you. That’s how connections are made, how new stammgast are forged.

“I’m not just floating through. I’m not just here for the tips,” she said. “I want to make this night special for you because if it is for you, then it is for me, too. That’s why it doesn't feel like a job to me.”

When German families catch her attention, she’ll make her way to their table and wager she has a special song the grandparents will know. The family looks at her, skeptical. How does she know what Grandma knows?

“And I start to play a German folk song, and Grandma starts to sing. Grandpa starts to sing in German. They know it, and I know they know it, because they grew up with it. It’s their heritage.”

Feelings of nostalgia run especially deep around the holidays for restaurant owner Helga Schnakenberg as Nosal plays German Christmas carols such as “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht” — silent night, holy night.

It touches Nosal’s heart the most when her music reminds families of where they grew up, she said.

“You just get this nostalgic feeling. I have to say, it is just like other immigrants say: You are never at home in either one of the countries anymore. You sit in between two chairs,” said Schnakenberg. “Our customers, even when they write reviews, they say, ‘You can go to Germany, or you can go to the Edelweiss without going to Germany.’”

Of course, children, too, still pull at her heartstrings. She makes a beeline to tables with kids to show them her instrument. Babies bounce in their high chairs. Elementary school kids dance along. Often, children are seeing an accordion for the first time, and she gets to watch them grow up over the years.

Accordion makes one develops a thick skin as it often leaves the performer as the brunt of jokes, she said. She likes to tease tables right back when she can, especially the guests she’s come to know. To those who can take a joke, she introduced her stage name “Susi Squeezer,” and the young men she’s watched grow up at the restaurant are told to bring their prom dates to her and request “the du du song,” a German folk song meaning “you you.”

“It’s not what you think. Don’t go south with that,” she said, insisting the sweet tune will score them points with their dates. “It’s a family restaurant. Gotta keep it clean around here.”

Nosal is semiretired today. She subs for D-11 and Academy School District 20 schools on occasion and still teaches 25 piano students and two accordion students. Word of mouth keep her busy, since she doesn't advertise these days. Sometimes, she'll find student by way of restaurant patrons, captivated by her prowess.

“A good musician can play the songs almost without thinking, and they're the entertainer on top of it. Susi’s great at being the entertainer, not just in the music but also in her personality,” said Edelweiss manager and part-owner Dieter Schnakenberg. “She really owns it."

Five years have gone by since Nosal’s dear friend Sennert died. She now leads the show on Friday and Saturday nights, performing with the Monarch Alpine Accordion Sennert gave her. After several decades spent performing at the restaurant, he was getting burnt out. He was ready to retire.

Then she showed up.

“He said, ‘You bought me more years doing what I love to do, so happy birthday.’ Oh, my gosh, this is my dream instrument,” Nosal said.

“It’s like his spirit lives on in there. I like that idea … I hope we’re planting seeds for when we’re not there anymore.”

Correction: Robert Sennert played the guitar, not the accordion.