When certain cities and resort towns were announced as targets for an exclusive food guide coming to Colorado this year, the list was no surprise.

There was Denver and Boulder, of course. The others: Aspen and Snowmass Village and Vail and nearby Beaver Creek Resort.

Those will be the places for anonymous inspectors to determine restaurants worthy of a spot in the Michelin Guide, a trusted source for traveling foodies around the world. The guide previously has highlighted New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami.

Inspectors will find something different in Colorado.

“People really appreciate being able to be in the outdoors and then enjoy world-class cuisine,” says Carol Breen, speaking for Aspen Chamber Resort Association. “Being in a small town, being in the mountains, but also having the comforts they’re used to having in a big city and eating really well, it’s a huge part of the Aspen experience.”

An experience that has inspired our state’s broader apres scene. An experience that has inspired some big-city chefs to plant their creative flags in these remote, unlikely places.

However small the populations, the food and drink options can be overwhelming. We asked people such as Breen for tips around some of the destinations they call home.

Telluride

• Leave it to Telluride to spoil above 11,900 feet. In the winter, Alpino Vino matches the view with imported wine and four-course dinners reached via “snowcoach” under the moonlight.

• At Oak, “whether it’s a beautiful day or a complete blizzard, that place will be jamming with locals and visitors alike,” Visit Telluride’s Tom Watkinson says. Beer, bourbon, barbecue. ‘Nuff said.

• Oak is not to be mistaken for 221 South Oak, a much different scene curated by Eliza Gavin, who was featured on “Top Chef.” The menu at last look boasted duck prosciutto and buttermilk-fried quail.

Vail

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• “Feel Vail” is the motto at Almresi, where you’ll feel it in the rustic, European setting that the resort has aspired to since its origin. Families gather for fondue or opt for entrees including pork shank and veal goulash.

• Nonna is grandmother in Italian, and that’s who chef Simone Reatti aims to honor at La Nonna Ristorante. His fresh pastas are tastes of his native village in the Dolomites.

• Dating to 1977, Sweet Basil helped put Vail on the luxury dining map. It continues to set the standard with such starters as lamb tenderloin tartare and chorizo and corn donuts.

Steamboat Springs

• Kate Rench is celebrated chef in Steamboat, letting her imagination run wild with whatever fresh goodies she can uncover. Cafe Diva’s high-end menus change with the seasons, along with an ever-growing wine list.

• When it comes to happy hour at Laundry Kitchen & Cocktails, “you gotta get there right on time,” says Laura Soard with Steamboat Springs Chamber. Cocktails delight with mix-and-match spreads of smoked and cured meats.

• Yampa Valley Kitchen is the creation of another heralded, self-made chef in town, Hannah Hopkins. Local, organic goods are key to classic but elevated American breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Aspen

• Bosq seems likely to catch the attention of Michelin. Chef and owner Barclay Dodge has garnered a reputation for dishes crafted with ingredients foraged throughout the mountains.

• French Alpine Bistro might seem like any other fondue restaurant vying for your reservation. But then there’s the added benefit of sweet and savory crepes.

• Las Montañas is locally beloved for its happy hour, when discounted tacos and margaritas fly fast inside this cozy nook. Sizzling fajitas and ceviches are also popular.