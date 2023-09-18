What beer to drink — and where to drink it — might be the best kind of conundrum, but it’s a conundrum nonetheless in Colorado Springs, a city home to more than 30 breweries and scores more craft-focused taprooms and restaurants.

Generally speaking, wherever you choose to imbibe, you’ll find good, often award-winning craft beer in a spectrum of styles. That means finding a personally perfect spot to drink, a spot that resonates both with tastes and mood, requires looking beyond liquid menus. Given the lengths breweries have gone to goose up the sensory experience, engaging and appealing to drinkers on multiple levels — sometimes literally, via rooftop patios with mountain vistas (OCC Brewing, Pikes Peak Brewing Co.’s Lager House) — it should be.

“There are so many places to choose from, and each has their own personality and offerings. ... It’s kind of a decision overload,” says Melissa Williams, director of marketing for Visit Colorado Springs.

The tourism bureau’s annual Crafts and Drafts passport program provides encouragement and structure for an extended craft drink tour through the city, as well as (while supplies last) swag for those who sign up for the free promotion and devotedly play along.

This guide doesn’t come with graft, but we hope it can serve as a basic primer to help those stymied by options to take the plunge. Because every pub crawl starts with a first sip.

Ours begins with a little IPAcurean navel gazing.

What’s your weather? A lot of words have been spent discussing seasonally apt beer styles, but we say what’s more important is your weather on the inside. Sometimes you need a porter-style hug in the middle of summer or a sprightly lager to brighten winter doldrums. And sometimes all you know is you’re thirsty.

Whether you’re a brew newb or an old pro looking to expand her palate, Trails End Taproom and Eatery is a good place to start.

When the bike-themed taproom opened in Red Rock Canyon Shopping Center in 2017, it was the first pour-your-own spot in Colorado Springs and only the second in the state. Now at 2925 W. Colorado Ave. — and with a second location in Monument — Trails End boasts 30-plus taps pouring a range of craft beverages.

Owner Kevin Weese likes to bring in cult and hard-to-find craft suds to round out offerings from more familiar brands. Taps are arranged by style. You only pay for what you pour, be that an ounce or a glass.

“This is a great way to try out something new, maybe find a new favorite, and not get stuck having to pay for a whole pint of something you end up not liking,” Weese says.

Keep in mind, the taproom gets hopping on group trail ride and charity nights. This is especially true when the sun is shining. Which brings us to our next crisis guide inflection point:

What’s the weather weather? If you’ve lived in Colorado for more than a minute, you know weather here doesn’t always hew to seasonal expectations.

On a sunny, not-too-cold Sunday in mid-February, we promise you’re not the only person mulling an al fresco meetup at one of the many breweries with outdoor seating. On a sunny, not-too-hot Sunday in summer, that’s what everyone is thinking.

A recently completed outdoor pavilion and beer garden-esque “playground” on Bristol Brewing Co.’s Ivywild School campus now has room to accommodate a whole lot more of them.

The roughly 25,000-square-foot space, replete with firepits, extends legal drinking parameters so patrons can wander out from the ground-floor barrel room without having to ditch their drinks.

“We just wanted to create some more outdoor community space,” brewery founder Mike Bristol says. “In Colorado, people just love to be outside and drinking beer outside.”

In the interest of keeping it that way, we will refrain from highlighting any smaller venue with more limited outdoor seating (We lied: Fossil Craft Beer Co., Goat Patch Brewing Co., Cerberus Brewing Co., Trinity Brewing Co., Peaks N Pines Brewing Co.). All we can suggest is get there early. (And, if it’s raining, skip to Question 3.)

Feeling hot or chill? Now that you’ve narrowed down a preferred beer style and considered forecasts and occupancy, we’ve reached our penultimate deciding factor: Context (and noise level).

Do you want a laid-back vibe, conversation and maybe a food truck bite (Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., Atrevida Beer Co.)? Or do you want to frolic in the light, sing karaoke or play trivia (Metric Brewing, Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.)?

Perhaps there are other factors — or urges or sober companions (of all ages) — in the mix?

“I love sending, especially families, to Red Leg,” says Williams, who has a young son. Opened in July 2021, Red Leg Brewing Co.’s complex on Garden of the Gods Road includes a 4,000-square-foot main facility, rooftop deck, beer garden and lawn, where live concerts, special events and an array of food trucks hold sway.

Crisis avoidance: With so many great breweries, a thorough pub crawl here comes with built-in concerns.

Before you set out, designate a driver, agree to take cabs or use a rideshare service. Also consider booking a brew tour with a company such as Rocky Mountain Ride. Because a successful pub crawl doesn’t end until you wake up the next day — safe, unburdened and, hopefully, without a hangover.