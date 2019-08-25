One of the state’s biggest critics of Proposition CC says it effectively neuters the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Furthermore, he says the state has record-setting revenues as the result of President Donald Trump’s federal tax cuts and Referendum C passed by voters in 2005. Despite wording on the ballot that says “without raising taxes,” he calls it a massive tax increase in disguise.
“TABOR is about one simple thing,” says Jon Caldara, president of the Colorado-based free market Independence Institute. “Under TABOR, government can grow as large as any socialist wants. All they have to do is ask. Prop CC takes away the requirement to ask in the future — forever. They never have to return the surplus, and they never have to ask us for permission to keep it.”
Colorado voters tried something similar to Prop CC when they passed Referendum C in 2005. It allowed the state to keep surplus revenues for five years to fund higher education and roads. It also permanently raised the TABOR baseline, allowing the state to take in more revenue before refunds kick in.
“Today, the state takes in $2 billion more — that’s two billion with a ‘b’ — each year than it would have without Ref C.”
Surplus revenues will grow even more as an unintended consequence of the federal tax cuts. Yes, most Americans are paying less in federal income taxes. The new tax code reduced the tax rate but eliminated a variety of deductions. As a result, net incomes shown on federal tax forms are higher than before. The state applies Colorado’s flat 4.63 percent income tax to the higher incomes shown on federal tax forms, generating substantial new revenues for the state. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis pledged an income tax cut during his 2018 campaign, but no serious effort was made in the Legislature.
“It all adds up to a massive windfall for the state,” Caldara says. “The state government is swimming in our money. And even with all that excess, they still want more.”
Even though the Prop CC ballot language promises to use the revenues for “public schools, higher education, and roads, bridges, and transit,” Caldara insists it is a lie.
“It sounds like sunshine, lollipops and rainbows,” he says. “We know the money won’t help in those areas because it didn’t go where promised in 2005. For example, an audit showed one-third of the retained money did go to higher education, as promise, but the Legislature pulled the same amount of money out of the existing higher education budget. That’s why former University of Colorado President Hank Brown is against Prop CC. He has seen this trick before. The University of Colorado was the victim of a bait and switch.”
Brown supported Ref C and says he was deceived. Former Republican Gov. Bill Owens, who supported Ref C and cut state income taxes, also opposes Prop CC.
Rebates, Caldara explains, are all that is left of TABOR. Technically the law continues requiring a vote to raise taxes. In practice, politicians have learned to go around that requirement by creating bureaucracies as “enterprises” and funding them with “fees” instead of taxes.
Caldara cites the state’s Funding Advancements for Surface Transportation and Economic Recovery Act of 2009 as a classic example of the state end-running TABOR’s requirement for voters to approve taxes. Known as FASTER, the act created the Higher Performance Transportation Enterprise and the Colorado Bridge Enterprise to levy fees and generate revenues without voter approval. Despite that maneuver, a new report out of Washington rates Colorado’s highways among the worst in the country.
“They don’t have to ask if they just call it a fee,” Caldara said.
“The only backstop taxpayers have left is the TABOR refund mechanism. If Prop CC passes, TABOR is absolutely gone.”