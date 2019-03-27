Colorado Springs’ April 2 municipal election has drawn hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions, some from out of town, records show.
In all, four candidates are competing for the city’s mayoral seat, including incumbent John Suthers; 11 hopefuls — including two incumbents — are in the running for three open at-large seats on the City Council; and one question — Issue 1 — also is on the ballot.
The Colorado Springs city clerk requires candidates to itemize campaign contributions above $20.
The largest cash magnet has been Issue 1, put forth by the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, asking voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.
One group opposing the initiative — Citizens Against Public Employee Unions — has raised more than $326,000, filings indicate. Cash and in-kind contributions have come from Suthers and employees of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, among other city residents.
The chamber itself contributed $10,000, but Folium Biosciences more than doubled that with a check for $25,000 and the Housing and Building Association donated $30,500, the filings show.
Folium’s contribution, however, was dwarfed in early February by a $70,000 check from a local conservative political group — Colorado Springs Forward — which also was heavily involved in the 2017 municipal election. The group wrote several smaller checks later in February, totaling about $11,000 and another check early this month for $85,000, the filings show.
In addition, the Issues Mobilization Committee, of Inverness, and the president of ProTerra Properties, of Larkspur, contributed $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, the filings show. At least one out-of-state organization, Microchip Technology Inc., of Arizona, contributed to the cause as well, writing a check in late February for $10,000.
Citizens Against Public Employee Unions’ expenditures were mostly focused on media spots, mailing and printing services and consulting and polling services.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Firefighters for a Safer Colorado Springs, in favor of Issue 1, collected more than $537,000.
The organization received about $200,000 from the union’s membership dues, at least $100,000 from Colorado Professional Firefighters, of Denver, and $70,000 from the International Association of Firefighters, based in Washington, D.C.
The pro-union group spent $50,000 in its effort to petition onto the April ballot and tens of thousands of dollars on consulting, ad buys, social media marketing, printing, mailing and more, the filings show.
Among candidates, Suthers has raised the most money. As of his March 15 filings, the incumbent had raised more than $160,000.
One of Suthers’ opponents, John Pitchford, reported more than $100,000 of cash on hand throughout the campaign, though the vast majority of that stems from a $104,000 loan he gave himself, the filings show. Pitchford has reported just a few hundred dollars of itemized contributions.
Juliette Parker, another mayoral candidate, reported about $1,750 of itemized contributions in addition to a $4,000 loan to herself, the filings show. The fourth and final mayoral candidate, Lawrence Martinez, had not filed a finance report as of March 15.
Four council candidates — Tony Gioia, Terry Martinez, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams — reached the five-figure mark for contributions.
Through March 15, Gioia has raised more than $23,000, Martinez has raised more than $28,000 and Strand has raised more than $28,000, the filings show. Through March 24, Williams has raised more than $55,000.
Williams received checks from the Realtor Candidate Political Action Committee, Norwood Limited Inc., JM Weston Homes LLC and Comcast, among others, the filings show. Gioia received checks from Vantage Homes, the Villas at Northgate and the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors. And Strand received checks from the High Valley Land Company, the Realtor Candidate Political Action Committee, and Sharp General Contractors, among others.
Perhaps the largest single contribution to the City Council race from an outside group is a $30,000 lump sum spent by the Sierra Club Local Independent Expenditure Committee, in support of Terry Martinez.
That contribution was noted in the election’s March 15 batch of campaign finance reports.
Jim Alexee, a spokesman for the committee, said his organization and its thousands of supporters in Colorado Springs align well with Martinez’s campaign promises.
“Terry believes in prosperity, conservation, and creating good-paying, clean energy jobs in Colorado Springs,” Alexee said in an email. “That’s why Sierra Club members and supporters are thrilled to support his campaign.”
That money was spent on voter communications, canvassing and other attempts to engage Sierra Club members and supporters, Alexee said.
Martinez told The Gazette he was surprised to hear the environmental advocacy organization sent out mailers on his behalf. But not too surprised, since the group did endorse him earlier this month.
"This is an area that is highly active for the Sierra Club and their agenda matches mine," he said. "We need to protect our open spaces, close Drake, invest in moving our utilities to renewables, clean air, clean water."
Martinez says his agenda will continue to be focused on investing in the Pikes Peak region, so the contribution doesn’t change his agenda or perspective.