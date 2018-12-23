The tamales at T-Byrd's "be on fleek," according to the sidewalk sign in front of the downtown Colorado Springs restaurant on East Kiowa Street.
For those not in the know, " ... that still means good, right? 'Cause they're the best!" the message continued, scrawled in colorful markers on the dry-erase board sign.
A-frame signs designed to lure passersby into shops and restaurants have begun to take over the sidewalks of downtown Colorado Springs in recent years. Many list specials or advertise a sale. Others simply direct people inside.
But some aim higher.
Snaps of sidewalk signs often are shared widely across social media, and some businesses might feel pressure to be clever and find a voice through their signs. But there have been missteps, like the sign outside of Ink Coffee in Denver's Five Points — "Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014" — that prompted neighborhood protests, boycotts and a national outcry.
Staff at The Perk Downtown, a coffee shop on South Tejon Street, began writing daily messages on a chalkboard A-frame sign over the summer, said manager Taylor Dodson.
"One of the ways we found that actually gets people to look at it is if you have something comical on it," Dodson said.
For the most part, it seems to work.
"We have some regulars who come in every day and say like, 'Who wrote the sign today? It was so funny,'" said Lexy Hesselberg, one of the baristas who writes on the sign in the mornings. "We'll see people take pictures with them, and they'll be like, 'Oh, my friend is going to love this."
Regular customers are more likely to comment on the sign "because they see it change every day," Hesselberg said.
But Dodson said he does see people take pictures of the sign without coming inside.
Naturally, The Perk's sign often references caffeine.
"Some of them I come up with on my own," Hesselberg said. "I really like puns and plays on words and that kind of things."
Others are inspired by posts she sees on Pintrest.
"Some are kind of a combo: I'll see one and it'll be about beer, so I'll change it and make it about coffee," she said.
Customers often comment on T-Byrd's signs too, said general manager Julia Viet.
"Today was tamales, and they're like, 'We saw on the sign that you have tamales, what's that about?'" Viet said. "Or they'll be like, 'Your sign outside is so funny,' or something like that. 'Your sign caught our eye, so we came in.'"
One of the hostesses helps come up with ideas for the sign, Viet said. Oftentimes, inspiration comes from the internet.
"We recycle some stuff," she said. "We try to be creative. Some days it's just hard, so sometimes it's super basic. But definitely the more creative ones do catch people's eyes more."
The number of A-frame signs seem to be increasing, said Matthew Fitzsimmons, a city planner for downtown Colorado Springs. That could be because "when they see that other businesses have them, they want them also," he said.
A $10 annual permit is required for each A-frame sign, and the signs must adhere to a slew of regulations, Fitzsimmons said.
They must be between 2 feet and 4 feet tall and no more than 30 inches wide. They have to stand in front of the business they're advertising and must be taken inside at night. They can't be fastened directly to public property, like the sidewalk or a light pole.
"You can be as creative as you want — I love that, when they say clever things that make people want to read them — just do it in a safe manner," he said.
The permits protect the city from liability, keep passersby safe and allow pedestrian traffic to flow uninterrupted, Fitzsimmons said. A warning notice is sent to a business that doesn't have a permit or that is breaking a rule.
"They're a great way to bring attention to someone that might not be looking at the stores while they're walking, but they might see a sign and be like, 'Oh! Today's special, exactly what I wanted,'" he said.
Fitzsimmons said he's a fan of "whatever makes our downtown more friendly and (makes) people want to be down here. A-frame signs, I feel, add more character. Each store can kind of express their character on the sign — who they are inside."