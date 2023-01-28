On Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Andrea Bettis claims she watched her roommate shoot and kill her husband outside their apartment in Colorado Springs.

Two months later, despite Bettis stating there were multiple people who witnessed the shooting, Colorado Springs Police Department has yet to make an arrest in the death of Jacob Langley, 22.

"Communication was terrible and as of now they (CSPD) will be closing out Jacob's case with no arrest," Bettis told The Gazette.

"They (CSPD) haven't pressed charges because the shooter is saying self-defense, but the evidence doesn't show that," Langley's sister, Katelynn Hancock, said. "It doesn't make sense."

On Nov. 25, Bettis said she and one of their roommates got into a verbal altercation that led to her roommate pulling a firearm and pointing it at Bettis and Langley's 1-year-old daughter, with the roommate saying he would "beat them up."

Bettis told The Gazette that after the roommate, who hasn't been charged, pointed the gun, she called Langley and her aunt to come to the apartment to help pack up so they could leave.

While the family was packing their car, the dispute again began to boil over and Langley took the roommate's gun from him, which Bettis said made the alleged shooter even more upset than he was before.

Bettis said that while she was in the apartment continuing to pack she heard two gunshots and ran outside. When Bettis got outside, she saw her roommate yelling at Langley about the gun he had taken, and that's when she claims she saw him fire three more shots at Langley with a second gun he owned as Langley attempted to drive away. But the shots hit him, the car rolling to a stop.

Bettis said the roommate and his girlfriend immediately left the scene, and that when police arrived they attempted CPR and other life-saving measures on Langley, but he died at the hospital later that day.

Now, over two months after the incident, Bettis and other family members of Langley have become frustrated with the lack of an arrest.

Christina Langley, Jacob Langley's mother, told The Gazette that she had only spoken to CSPD once since the incident despite several attempts to contact the detectives in charge of the case.

"I haven't heard anything since November," Christina Langley said.

Jacob Langley's sister, Hancock, told The Gazette she had also only spoken with CSPD one time since her brother was killed.

Bettis claims that CSPD had told family members that the investigation had come to a halt because they believed Jacob Langley posed "a significant risk" to the roommate during the altercation.

CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene said the detectives in charge of the case were unavailable for comment, and that the case had been turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review.

"To comment on this case at this time would be inappropriate," Tornabene told The Gazette in an emailed statement.

Jacob Langley moved to Colorado Springs in 2019 to pursue a career as an HVAC installer after growing up in Cushing, Okla., in what Bettis described as a "rough upbringing."

Christina Langley said that while her son was growing up — alongside his five brothers and three sisters — she struggled with drug addiction and that when Jacob Langley was just 12 years old when his father died.

"Jacob was an amazing father, he loved the outdoors, hunting and he loved his family," Hancock said. "He had the perfect smile, he was a good person and it breaks my heart they are letting the guy that did this walk."

Christina Langley described her son as shy, funny and incredibly caring and driven to make a life for his wife and 1-year-old daughter, Adelita Malyssa Marie Langley.

"I was just so proud of him," Christina Langley said. "He was going to make something of his life … he was going to make it light-years beyond where I had made it."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to remove the incorrect cause of death of Jacob Langley's father.