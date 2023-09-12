When Spencer Penrose was building his grande dame of the Rockies, a resort like Colorado had never seen, he knew he needed the food to match.

In 1917, Penrose tapped a young maestro from Italy, Louis Stratta, to be The Broadmoor’s first executive chef. Stratta’s initial job was to feed the construction workers at the base of Colorado Springs’ mountains. Then he would feed the young city’s preeminent guests — the rich and famous who had a worldly taste of the finest.

Stratta’s kitchen was staffed with cooks from his native land as well as France and Germany. And, indeed, the finest was served.

It was the beginning of a long, world-renowned tradition of Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond excellence that continues today.

You barely need two hands to count the number of executive chefs in The Broadmoor’s 105-year history. That says almost as much as those prestigious stars and diamonds, says David Patterson. He was the sixth executive chef recently promoted to vice president of food and beverage.

“It’s world-class talent here,” he says. “You’re surrounded by people that are exceptional. You’re doing something really special by creating these amazing guest experiences, and you’re doing it in one of the most stunning environments on the planet.”

The Broadmoor could be called a foodie paradise, an empire spanning 5,000 acres and including much more than suites, spas, pools and other accommodations to be expected from a luxury hotel.

It also includes greenhouses; chefs coordinate with on-site horticulturalists to grow produce for the dishes of their dreams. The property includes a bakery that produces every slice of bread across almost 20 restaurants, cafes and lounges.

There’s a butcher shop, where Wagyu beef is cut from the hotel’s exclusive ranch. There’s a fabrication station, where careful hands prepare fish that is flown in daily from the west and east coasts as well as Hawaii.

The Broadmoor also maintains relationships with farmers worldwide to procure ingredients for authentic dishes. At Ristorante del Lago, for example, a highly exclusive cheese comes from a family in Emilia-Romagna, and peppery olive oil comes from Castello di Ama.

“When it comes to procurement of ingredients, my thought process is local, regional, national and international,” Patterson says. “My recruitment strategy mirrors that to a large degree.”

At any time, kitchens across The Broadmoor might represent dozens of countries — chefs bringing with them an education and discipline that translates to one-of-a-kind plates.

Around The Broadmoor’s halls and towers, you can smell the difference. But there’s nothing like tasting it.

Here’s a look at some of the options:

Summit

The dinner spot is a step into modern splendor — a space as elegantly designed as the menu, cocktails and sommelier-made wine list.

The vibrant, fresh Ceviche Trio is a star, consisting of a catch of the day, Japanese tuna and salmon prepared in a Peruvian style true to the native home of a head chef. You might finish the evening with creme brulee or strawberry rhubarb cheesecake. The dessert, like much of the menu, is frequently changing with the seasons.

Ristorante del Lago

The view of Cheyenne Lake recalls Lake Como, complemented by an open, high-energy kitchen straight out of Italy. Also straight out of Italy, along with the aforementioned Parmigiano-Reggiano Valserena cheese and olive oil: a sweet prosciutto di parma courtesy of family-owned Pio Tosini.

It’s the expected and unexpected here: fresh pastas and the Pollo Arrosto, a chicken slow-roasted over potatoes that capture the bird’s juices and join the plate. Also not to be missed: the Neapolitan pizza, formed by housemade dough that is fired over pecan, apple and cherry woods.

La Taverne

The rich, marbled Wagyu beef exclusive to The Broadmoor is savored amid a leafy, French-inspired atmosphere. The beef is raised just for the resort at Eagles Nest Ranch near Greeley.

With a French background, Patterson feels confident calling the steak frites world-class; the meat is soaked with a Worcestershire compound butter aged three months in local whiskey barrels. The fries are hand cut and fried in duck fat.

La Taverne also features a seafood tower consisting of Maine lobster, crab, oysters and jumbo prawns.

Golden Bee

It is probably the most recognized and most modest option on this list, a longtime favorite of those living in the Broadmoor neighborhood and all around the city. Residents and tourists alike long for their return to the rooftop patio for fish and chips.

The Golden Bee was erected in 1961 with parts of a much older English pub that had been shipped to New York. A nightly piano man and sing-along completes the time travel.

Restaurant 1858

When The Broadmoor acquired the historic tourist attraction Seven Falls in 2014, of course purveyors got busy on a new restaurant. Welcome to Restaurant 1858, where customers are spoiled at the bottom of the cascade-fed canyon called “The Grandest Mile of Scenery in Colorado.”

The restaurant name recalls a year from the frontier days, as does the cuisine: bison, trout, quail and wild boar green chili. Most of the game touches the oak smoking in the kitchen.

Cafe Julie’s

Julie was Spencer Penrose’s wife. It’s easy to picture her seated in the cafe, socializing with a coffee and a pastry. This is the sweet stop for hotel guests and visitors, what The Broadmoor calls “our very own Parisian Patisserie.”

Cafe Julie’s is stocked with the handcrafted treats of on-site bakers and chocolatiers. A pastry chef from Bordeaux oversees croissants and danishes that are prepared twice daily.