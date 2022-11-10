Residents of Freedom Springs aren’t normally a talkative bunch. Except when Veterans Day rolls around.

“They feel like it’s actually their day,” said Hunter DeSario, an associate manager with Volunteers of America, which operates the apartment complex near Peterson Space Force Base.

“They put their defenses down for that one day,” he said.

Only veterans who were previously homeless or at risk of homelessness and their families can live in the 50-unit complex, which the industry defines as permanent, supportive housing.

The three-story building opened in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Tenants use housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the Colorado Springs Housing Authority and pay 30% of their income toward rent. If they have zero income, they pay zero rent, DeSario said.

Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant units come fully furnished with modern technology like cellphone-controlled washers and dryers.

Residents can sign up for free counseling, meet with case managers, access a food pantry, grow vegetables and flowers in a community garden, and participate in activities such as arts and crafts, games, barbecues, bingo and other group events.

Many of the 64 current residents have service dogs or therapy dogs by their side. Theo, an in-house therapy dog DeSario is training, greets guests.

"He's a natural de-escalating dog," DeSario said. "It's hard to maintain an aggressive posture with Theo at your feet."

The environment is a stark contrast to the tent that Doug and Anna Olig lived in near Fountain Creek for about six months. They stored their possessions in two shopping carts, which they guarded closely.

Because of Doug Olig’s post-traumatic stress disorder from his military service during the pre-Gulf War era, the couple couldn’t stay in a homeless shelter.

“I had to be on a mattress with access to a door,” Doug said. “It was easier to be in a tent outside to get me to go through what I had to go through.”

When the pandemic hit, a network of local agencies that assist the homeless deemed the Oligs a priority for housing, since Doug has respiratory issues and needed to be inside and not outside all night and day, Anna said.

“We were at Walmart with our Obama phone and had Wi-Fi connection when we got the call,” Doug said. “They said put your stuff together and go to a motel.”

From the motel, paid for with emergency voucher funding, they were referred to Freedom Springs by Rocky Mountain Human Services, one of several organizations that help homeless vets.

Doug had been homeless for four years after ranching in Evergreen, losing his home and living on East Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver, rough haunts for those who have nowhere to go.

“There’s no getting ahead when you’re homeless,” he said. “It might mean another sleeping bag to put underneath you.”

It’s hard for Doug to talk about his military service.

“There comes a point in time you either need to let that baggage go or carry that (expletive) with you your whole life,” he said. “Things are different when you come back to mainland, no matter what country you’ve been in.”

Freedom Springs has given the couple “the ability to be more normal again and reconnect with our relatives,” said Anna, who said she owned a business before becoming homeless.

“We never asked our families for help,” she said. “They had no concept of what we were going through and didn’t understand us.”

Seeing veterans move from emergency shelters or temporary camps to Freedom Springs, where relatives can visit and independence and self-worth can flourish, is “awesome,” DeSario said.

Between January and June, a monthly average of 401 households in El Paso County had at least one veteran who was homeless, according to data from the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care.

The Oligs have lived at Freedom Springs since it opened more than two years ago. It finally feels like they’re back on their feet, Anna said, and able to obtain the assistance they need and develop new friendships.

On Veterans Day, Doug Olig will be thinking about “the people we couldn’t bring back.”

It’s a solemn day, he said, “although life can be celebrated, too,” Doug said.

Among his lingering pain is this: “People take Veterans Day for granted.”