Westside Colorado Springs resident Hailey Radvillas was inspired by other food pantries across the country to open her own. She and her husband put a set of drawers from a thrift store in their front yard at the end of January, and watched it grow into the bustling Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry. Now people visit almost every day, leaving and taking donations, including food, clothing, toiletries, dog and pet food and household items.