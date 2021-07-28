School staffers are calling students and making home visits to learn what their educational plans are for the coming academic year, a spokeswoman for one of Colorado Springs’ largest school districts said this month.
Where District 11’s so called “lost students” are “is an extremely hard thing to track,” said Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for the area’s third largest district, in early July.
Though the district enrolled “more new students in June than we have in years past,” the month is typically “very ‘sleepy” when it comes to enrollment,” Ashby said.
Tens of thousands of Colorado students went missing from last year’s school rosters, one of the many ripple effects of the pandemic.
A Gazette analysis of data compiled by the Colorado Department of Education shows a decrease of more than 35,000 students — more than 3% of the state’s student body — over the school year prior — a massive fluctuation compared to normal year-to-year student population changes, and the only time statewide enrollment has dropped in 37 years.
Locally, District 11 lost the most students, with 2,155 disappearing from its roster when compared to the year prior — the fifth largest loss in the state. It expected to take a hit of more than $3 million due to the drop in enrollment, Ashby said in December.
Academy District 20, the area’s largest, had expected to lose nearly $4 million due to its enrollment drop, a spokeswoman said the same month. It lost nearly 900 students, according to state education department data.
Widefield School District 3 took the third largest hit in the region, with a loss of 500 students last school year. The financial impact is “in excess of $1.5 million,” district spokeswoman Samantha Briggs said in December.
Other Pikes Peak region school districts saw a decline of anywhere from 15 to 341 students.
Ahead of a new school year, enrollment numbers are fluid, said local districts, none of which responded with numbers to The Gazette’s request for enrollment figures.
Harrison School District 2 feels confident it knows where most of its missing students went last year, spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said.
In Colorado Springs, “pockets of our community can have really different outcomes or things that drive those numbers,” she said when discussing the region’s lost students.
In Harrison, where a majority of students are considered low-income, many families went to live with relatives elsewhere during the pandemic, either to offer or receive help, she said.
“We’ve had everybody from teachers, counselors, principals and student support staffers tracking down families,” O’Brien said. “We were so worried because our community was so hard hit with food insecurity, job loss, not being able to make rent — worried about basic needs.”
Last year the district lost nearly 350 students, according to state data. This school year Harrison is “cautiously optimistic that enrollment will look better,” she said, adding that it’s not uncommon for enrollment to sky-rocket days before schools starts through the end of September.
Partially in response to the pandemic and the difficult economic conditions it created, the district will offer free before and after school care at all elementary schools this coming academic year, O’Brien said.
“We were looking at this anyway, and when the pandemic hit, we realized how many of our families felt like they couldn’t work because they could no longer afford child care,” she said. “Just worrying about children being in child care situations that weren’t optimal or being alone before or after school, we decided we had to.”
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 is “projecting flat enrollment” for the upcoming school year, spokeswoman Christy McGee said, adding that the district has a “highly mobile population” due to its large percentage of military families. The district lost just over 300 students last school year when compared to the year prior, according to state data. But its enrollment has remained relatively stable, with a five-year percent change rate of just over 2%.
Meanwhile, District 49 — which became the second largest Pikes Peak region school district this past academic year — expects enrollment growth to “return to a normal pace” of 3-5% this academic year, a spokesperson told The Gazette. The district gained 94 students last school year, making it the only area district to grow during the pandemic aside from Hanover, which gained five students.
Widefield School District 3 has been attempting to recruit students with “a lot of digital advertising,” Briggs said, adding that schools have been reaching out to community members via emails and flyers in hopes of bringing students back.
Statewide, the youngest student populations took the worst hit last year, with a 23% reduction in preschoolers and a 9% reduction in kindergarteners. This year districts are hoping those students return in a big way.
“That’s the hope, that we have a strong kindergartener class,” Briggs said.