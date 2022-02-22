One of the newest retail projects coming to InterQuest in northern Colorado Springs is being developed by a large church, not a large real estate company.
A portion of the New Life Church parking lot, on the southeast corner of the church's campus east of InterQuest and Voyager parkways, already is home to a Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru that opened last year.
New Life is leasing part of the parking lot to Dutch Bros, which constructed an 892-square-foot building on top of the ground it's leasing. The Oregon-based, regional coffee chain has several locations in the Springs.
Dutch Bros now will be joined by a 7,836-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building just west of the coffee shop, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners.
New Life Church will own the retail building and expects to lease its space to three restaurants and a home-improvement store with whom the church is close to signing deals, said senior pastor Brady Boyd. Ground has been broken on the building, which is targeted for a summer completion, he said.
New Life's project is among the latest in the booming InterQuest area, which arguably has overtaken the Powers Boulevard corridor as Colorado Springs' hottest commercial area.
Dozens of restaurants, stores, hotels and entertainment venues are open in InterQuest, and have been joined by hundreds of apartments and townhomes.
In-N-Out Burger, Scheels All Sports, the Great Wolf Lodge and Water Park, Whataburger, Shake Shack, Regal Cinemas and Springhill Suites by Marriott are among the dozens of familiar names that have opened or are planned in InterQuest.
Ent Credit Union built its new headquarters there; Centura Health has launched construction of a 72-bed hospital in the area; and the Air Force Academy stands across Intestate 25 and to the west of InterQuest's sprawling developments.
Now, New Life Church has gotten into the act.
The evangelical Christian ministry, which has thousands of members, occupies nearly 40 acres northeast of InterQuest and Voyager, El Paso County land records show.
Years ago, the church redesigned its auditorium, downsizing the facility to about 5,000 seats from 8,000, Boyd said. That redesign left New Life with more parking than it needed, he said.
"We had way too much parking," Boyd said. "We said, 'let's use the property then to generate money for the ministry.' That's what we're doing."
As the InterQuest area has heated up in recent years, some members of the church's board with a commercial real estate background proposed development of the excess parking lot space, Boyd said. The site covers a little more than 2 acres, according to land records.
"We have this space, it's in high demand, we know how to develop it, we know how to build," Boyd said. "Mainly, some people inside our church are helping us do it. I'm not a developer; I'm a pastor."
Of the three restaurants looking to take space in the new retail building, one would be a Shipley's Do-Nuts, Boyd confirmed, in response to a question from The Gazette. The Houston-based chain entered the Pikes Peak region in late 2019 with a franchise-operated store in Fountain, south of the Springs.
The other potential users for the remainder of the New Life retail building haven't been revealed.
A religious group making use of excess property for commercial purposes isn't necessarily unusual.
Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs and a North Carolina-based commercial real estate company formed a joint venture in recent years to develop 43 acres on the east side of the ministry's north side campus.
Their project, the Highlands at Briargate retail and commercial center, is being developed southwest of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. Restaurants, medical uses and senior living are part of the complex.