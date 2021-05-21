Chief photographer Christian Murdock, who grew up near Seattle, has been with The Gazette since 1998. To get to know Christian away from the camera, I asked him a few simple questions.
Question: When did you know you wanted to be a photographer?
Answer: When I was in high school I worked on the yearbook and newspaper as a photographer and reporter. I loved it but didn’t go directly to college because everyone told me you would never make money as a journalist. So I worked as a firefighter for five years outside Seattle. My heart was calling me to be a photojournalist so I studied journalism at the University of Montana and the rest is history.
Q: What’s the best part of your job? The worst?
A: The people I meet are the best part. The stories I get to tell and making a change for the better in our community through my photographs. The worst is long hours, rubber bullets and having to see people who are suffering. I can’t count the number of times I’ve cried behind my viewfinder as people grieve for a loved one or returned to their home destroyed by fire.
Q: What has been one of your strangest or funniest moments while on the job?
A: Once I was in the dressing room at a strip club talking about a child’s birthday party with her naked mother. That had to be the strangest moment. I was there shooting a woman who worked there to support herself through college as a single mom. Funniest moments are anytime I’m on the road with features reporter Seth Boster.
Q: What’s the most enjoyable/memorable story you’ve worked on?
A: Hurricane Katrina, the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, Super Bowl 48 and 50 and spending the week covering the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver as Barack Obama became the first African American presidential nominee, are some of the most memorable stories come to mind, but there have been so many throughout my career. One of the most enjoyable was covering the homeless tiny home community outside Austin, Texas. The community there was so loving and really made a positive impact on the homeless community in Austin.
Q: What are some things you’ve done to pass the time during the coronavirus?
A: I practiced a lot of yoga, and my family and I spent many weekend backpacking in the Colorado outdoors. I also finished two projects, a patio cover and new deck in my front yard.
Q: Please explain your love of Montana and the Seattle Seahawks.
A: My love of the Seahawks is easy, they are America’s team. Montana is where my mom’s family is from and I spent many summers growing up there with my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. I went back to Missoula for college. You could say Montana is in my blood.
Q: Who are your heroes in real life?
A: My grandfather was my hero growing up. He was the most loving and caring person I’ve ever known. I hope I can be the grandfather he was to my grandson Murdock Danger Sinclaire.
Q: What is a passion you have that people might find surprising?
A: I love music, from country to good old Seattle grunge. I really enjoy covering music, especially festivals including our own MeadowGrass festival.
Q: Tell me about a time you were completely star-struck.
A: I’ve never really been star-struck. I’ve met many famous people through my job, but most of the time they just bore me. Three people I did enjoy spending time with over the years were President Obama, Johnny Cash and Ken Griffey Jr., but I’m more impressed by the local people I meet every day who make a difference in our community.