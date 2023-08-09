When you think about American food what comes to mind?

Bison chili? Lobster tater tots? Loaded kettle chips?

Maybe not... but there are always the classics — BLTs, juicy burgers and chicken fried steaks.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these top 9 American restaurants deliver in the areas of quality ingredients, superb service and overall taste. See where your local favorite lands on the list:

#9 Rock City Cafe: 1812 Dominion Way

Rock City Cafe

Rock City Cafe (Located at: 1812 Dominion Way) “Breakfast Burrito” Tuesday February 19, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

- Rock City Cafe is locally owned by a husband-and-wife duo, serving up tasty eats from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

#8 Susie's Westside Café: 1686 South 21st Street

- Located slightly south of Old Colorado City, Susie's Westside has a packed menu consisting of many breakfast staples and classic American lunch plates.

#7 New Day Cafe: 5901 Delmonico Drive

New Day Cafe Thursday March 13, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

- New Day serves breakfast all day featuring dishes like the "Cactus Jack" omelet — yes with real cactus.

#6 Sheldon's Luncheonette: Two locations - 204 Mountain View Lane Suite 16, and 310 South 8th Street, Suite F

SHELDON'S LUNCHEONETTE

For an All-American homemade burger, fries and a coke, Sheldon's Luncheonette in Colorado Springs is an ideal location. June 11, 2007. Mike Terry, Gazette.

- Discover comfort classics at Sheldon's like Biscuits & Gravy.

#5 Wines of Colorado: 8045 Highway 24, Cascade

Pikes Pick: Wine burger is a winner

Famous wine burger at Wines of Colorado is worth the drive up the pass to Cascade.

- Enjoy an upscale American lunch along the creek, it sure might be worth the extra drive time.

Reader comments:

"Great ambiance, peaceful outdoor dining, fantastic eats."

"A summer favorite."

#4 Ted's Montana Grill: 1685 Briargate Parkway

Ted’s Montana Grill (copy)

St. Phillips Island crab cake at Ted’s Montana Grill is one of the restaurant’s popular appetizers. It’s also available as an entree, with two crab cakes rather than one with the starter

- This restaurant chain location on the north side of the city offers many bison, beef and seafood options.

#3 King's Chef Diner: Two locations - 131 East Bijou Street & 110 East Costilla Street

101021-biz-downtowncs 08

Employee Kirk Littlefield positions food orders for pick-up last week at the King’s Chef Diner on Bijou Street in downtown Colorado Springs. Known for its breakfast burritos, French toast, omelets and other favorites, King's Chef — like other downtown restaurants — is working to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on area businesses. CHANCEY BUSH, THE GAZETTE

- Check out their menu items "Thing," "1/2 Thing" and "1/4 Thing."

Reader comments: 

"Best burritos and green chili."

"Breakfast is just awesome. It's your classic greasy spoon!"

#2 Atmosphere Gastropub: 1327 Interquest Parkway

Atmosphere Gastropub

Atmosphere Gastropub (Located at: 1327 Interquest Parkway) “Shaved Steak Sandwich with Fries” Thursday January 17, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

- Be on the lookout for various events located at Atmosphere!

Reader comments:

"Very relaxed atmosphere, and great selection of food!"

"Original meals to choose from, well-prepared and reasonably priced."

#1 Colorado Mountain Brewery: Two locations - 1110 Interquest Parkway & 600 South 21st Street Suite 180

042819-bots-food-best-bar-colorado mountain brewery

Locally owned Colorado Mountain Brewery. Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. 

- From beer cheese soup to "Brew House Ribs" to "Beer Can Chicken," Colorado Mountain knows how to showcase their brews.

Reader comments:

"We love the location off Interquest for its amazing views, good food and beers."

"Have tried so many things on the menu, and I’m never disappointed!"