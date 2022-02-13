Downtown Colorado Springs' growing list of apartment projects in early 2022 includes:

• Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, S.C., one of the nation's largest multifamily developers, plans three projects totaling more than 800 units. Two are under construction — northeast of Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues and southeast of Weber and Cimarron streets. A third project has been proposed northwest of Wahsatch and Rio Grande Street.

• A Denver real estate company is the latest to propose a multistory apartment project in downtown Colorado Springs. Formativ, which describes itself on LinkedIn as a real estate and economic development firm founded in 2016, has proposed a seven-story, 214-unit project southwest of Weber and Cimarron streets, according to plans that company representatives have submitted to city government officials. Read more here.

• Weidner Apartment Homes of suburban Seattle plans upward of 1,200 units near the Weidner Field downtown stadium that it helped fund southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets. A first-phase is under construction.

• The 217-unit Pikes Peak Plaza apartments, proposed by Denver developer Taylor Turano in partnership with longtime Springs developer Jeff Dunn and son Ryan Dunn of Denver, is nearing completion southwest of Prospect Street and Pikes Peak Avenue.

• Denver real estate firm Narrate Cos. has proposed a seven-story building with 131 apartments northwest of Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street.

• A 51-unit apartment project that would be part of a mixed-use development and provide living and work space for local artists is planned southwest of Costilla and Weber streets. Artspace, a Minneapolis nonprofit, has proposed the project in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority of Colorado Springs. Read more here.

• The Springs-based O'Neil Group has proposed a 25-story, 316-unit apartment tower has been proposed on the southwest portion of a block bounded by Vermijo and Cascade avenues and Costilla and Sahwatch streets. Read more here.

• The 177-unit Mae on Cascade opened in 2020 northeast of Cascade Avenue and Rio Grande Street, while the 171-unit 333 ECO opened in 2018 southwest of Colorado and Wahsatch avenues; they were developed by Springs' real estate companies Norwood Development Group and Griffis/Blessing. Norwood also is building a 154-unit project at Vermijo and Wahsatch avenues and plans hundreds of units in southwest downtown, near the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and America the Beautiful Park.

• Local developer Darsey Nicklasson and Springs businesswoman Kathy Loo opened the 33-unit Blue Dot Place on South Nevada Avenue in 2016; Nicklasson, with other partners, developed the 27-unit Casa Mundi Apartments on South Tejon Street that opened in 2020.

Source: Gazette research