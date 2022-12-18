An upcoming $8 million project meant to improve the lives of Colorado Springs seniors isn’t being seen as a reason to rejoice by some of the city’s elderly — or the business owners who serve them.
Next year, the city will tear down the outdated Colorado Springs Senior Center and surrounding shops and offices to make room for a new senior center. The updated space, to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will be nearly 50% larger than the current building, at 25,000 square feet.
And it will provide a “safer, larger, more accommodating” venue for the more than 20 daily programs that are run at the center in partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, according to the city’s website.
“I’m really excited about this project,” Ryan Trujillo, the city’s deputy chief of staff, said. “It’s been a long time coming. The senior center is a beloved place. People that attend there, staff and patrons, describe it as a magical place.”
But the major makeover also will usher in a harsh reality as neighboring businesses are being forced to find new places to offer their services.
Golf Acres shopping center, which borders Patty Jewett Golf Course northeast of downtown, has been a communal hub in the heart of the city for decades, offering dental practices, vision services, beauty care, as well as the senior center.
But owners of these businesses face uncertain futures, with leases ending in March. Many remain frustrated and disappointed with the city’s plans, noting the first they heard of the redevelopment was in May when The Gazette published a story about the planned renovation.
Months later, on Sept. 13, the city met with shopping center tenants, some of whom had been there nearly 10 years, to inform them their leases would not be renewed and they would need to vacate.
Rebecca Shields runs New Vision Professional Services, a center that focuses on people who have experienced severe vision loss. She says relocating her business will disrupt her clients’ lives.
“One of the most important concerns is that we help people have quality in life and feel in control of their world even though they’ve had some permanent vision loss,” Shields said.
Moving not only will put her clients, the oldest of whom is 93 and many of whom rely on public transportation, at a disadvantage, but also will make many of them feel unimportant, she said.
“They’re stealing their quality of life to take care of the population who have services but want bigger and better but don’t care what we have.”
But for plenty of seniors, such as Lucinda Thero, the center is a fixture of their day-to-day lives. Thero has been using the offerings and activities there for more than 25 years and she’s looking forward to the center’s improvements.
“I’m quite a loner actually so in other words it wouldn’t be something I’m interested in, but it really gives me … freedom,” Thero said.
Thero said she’s used other services in the Golf Acres shopping center, but the senior center has always been her main spot, visiting there an average of two to three times a week.
“You want to have some kind of anchoring and you want to have activities that suit a lot of different people and that’s what they have,” Thero said.
But Thero is concerned about a gap in services while the new center is constructed.
“A lot of these building projects can get (too) hopeful,” Thero said.
That’s why the city led three community engagement meetings in September and October. Trujillo said the focus was to “get feedback from patrons of the senior center, as well as feedback from the community on what they’d like to see in terms of programming and the site location for the new senior center.”
But 67-year-old Marcia Wick, a New Vison client, said she found the meetings to be disingenuous as city officials seemed to have their minds made up about rebuilding the center.
“They should have involved us way earlier in the process,” she said.
Wick, who sees in what she calls “shades of mud,” found more than just eyecare at New Vision; she found camaraderie. She’s been learning Braille at the business and labeling her spices and medications with it.
“We have a nice gathering place, and we’re losing it,” Wick said, adding, “it just tears my heart.”
Michelle Vacha, founder and executive director of Community Dental Health, a nonprofit in the shopping center that provides professional dental care to seniors and adults with advanced diseases who cannot afford a dentist, said the senior center is being prioritized at the expense of other vital organizations such as hers, which provides $1.5 million worth of dental care to seniors and veterans every year.
“It impacts our community because the people that we’re taking care of are coming out of the woodwork with disease and neglect,” Vacha said.
“We do make an impact in the systemic structure (of health care). We do make a difference in the community.”
Vacha intends to move her location but said she has incurred a loss of $13,000 because she installed flooring at her current location before she found out she would be required to move.
Mike Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Optical Center, last month moved his business to the Bon Shopping Center at 2320 N. Wahsatch Ave. He said it cost $28,000 to relocate. He also anticipates rebranding costs since he had named his business Kelly’s Golf Acres Optical Center in reference to his previous location.
Kelly said the move has helped him attract new customers, but he still needs more to absorb the hit his business took to relocate.
Kelly and Vacha hoped the city would provide monetary assistance for the displaced business owners.
No resources have been provided to Golf Acres businesses, but the city said it was “exploring options to support the tenants.”
“We’re actually looking to hire a consultant to help us who has subject matter expertise in this area,” Trujillo said.
For businesses such as Yvette Mota’s Beauti Parlour, help can’t come quick enough.
Instead of trying to take out loans or waiting for potential help from the city, Mota plans to shut down.
“It’s going to be a huge void to have to fill,” Mota said. “This is what I’ve done for 20 years.”
The city said month-to-month extensions on leases might be possible for some tenants depending on the final site location that is chosen for the senior center.
The city plans to release more information about the Golf Acres shopping center by the end of the year, officials said.