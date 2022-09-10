8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music.

In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band.

Above all, Roth is a classic rock fan, "from the bottom of my feet to the top of my head," he said. Journey, REO Speedwagon and the Eagles are among his favorites; Detroit rocker Bob Segercq is his favorite artist of all time.

"It tells stories," Roth said of his music passion. "I can play certain songs, and you can tell me where you were (when you heard them). It will bring back memories that you have."

Now, Roth says he wants to create memories for other music lovers.

His Notes Live has proposed construction of a $40 million, privately financed 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater at the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial center, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard on Colorado Springs' fast-growing, far north side.

It's a proposal that still needs city approval — and faces opposition from some homeowners in the area.

While homeowners who live near Roth's proposed amphitheater might share his love for music, they don't love the idea of an outdoor facility so close to their neighborhoods — and the parking, traffic and noise headaches they fear it would bring.

Though the amphitheater would be built as part of the 200-acre Polaris Pointe, which is home to Bass Pro Shops and dozens of stores, restaurants and entertainment concepts, portions of the center are ringed by thousands of homes in Northgate Highlands, Greyhawk, Flying Horse and other subdivisions.

Luther Benson, broker-owner of Access Real Estate Professionals in the Springs, and his wife, Janet, have lived in their Northgate Highlands home for 20 years, northwest of Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard. It's less than a mile from Roth's proposed amphitheater site.

Like Roth, Benson's a concertgoer, and said he attends more shows today than he did as a kid. Last month, he and friends saw renowned guitarist Joe Bonamassa at Red Rocks, the outdoor venue tucked into the foothills southwest of Denver. Locally, he and friends enjoy the indoor Stargazers in the center of town as a place to check out local bands.

When Benson listens to music, however, he wants it to be his choice.

Roth's proposed open-air venue creates the potential for unwanted sound wafting through his neighborhood, Benson said. Even with noise mitigation systems and equipment that would be part of the venue, sound "isn't linear" and can travel in all directions, depending on wind and other weather conditions, he said.

"I like a good concert," Benson said. "But when I’m sitting in my backyard, I'd like to have some quiet."

A changing city

To be called The Sunset, the amphitheater would be built south of Roth's Bourbon Brothers & Smokehouse Tavern restaurant and the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, an indoor venue he opened in 2019 that seats about 1,000 for live music shows.

With the sun setting over Pikes Peak and the Front Range as a picturesque backdrop, the amphitheater would host 30 to 40 shows a year, mainly from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and feature the same big-name acts that play other indoor and outdoor venues in Colorado, Roth says.

The Sunset would be the first of several projects he wants to develop around the country — premier music and concert venues in similar scenic settings, which would offer fire-pit suites, VIP lounge areas, high-end food and beverages and other perks and amenities. He's already announced development of a similar 4,500-seat outdoor venue in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and is eying facilities in Georgia and Texas.

"I want to build the most luxurious music venues in the world," Roth said, "because I love music."

Roth's north-side amphitheater proposal and residents' concerns will take center stage this week; he and Notes Live consultants and representatives will discuss the project at a town hall meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive.

Notes Live officials say they've listened to feedback from residents, city planners and their consultants and have made significant changes to address many of the concerns since the project was announced in April.

"I want them to know that we have heard, that we want to be good stewards of the community," said Robert Mudd, the company's president and chief operating officer.

Notes Live and its representatives submitted a revised proposal with new details to Springs city government planners last week to address questions raised by city staffers. Late last week, the company said it would further update, revise and fine-tune its proposal with a goal of having it presented to the City Planning Commission in November.

Eventually, the City Council is expected to review the project. If approved, Roth says he's targeting a 2024 opening for The Sunset.

For now, the outdoor amphitheater is the type of project that highlights the concerns and issues that often come as a result of Colorado Springs' rampant growth.

The city grew by 50,000 people over the last eight years, Mayor John Suthers noted last week in his annual State of the City address.

The Springs isn't just adding people; more and diverse types of businesses, employers, attractions and amenities have arrived, too. Civic leaders unabashedly point to the city's ranking by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's best and most desirable places to live.

Several national real estate developers are building thousands of apartments in town. One of them recently told The Gazette that Colorado Springs has shaken its image as a military town that's home to Fort Carson and other installations; instead, he said, it's now viewed by developers as a city with a more diverse economy that's attracting millennials and others enamored by its quality of life.

Southwest Airlines, Amazon and In-N-Out Burger are among familiar business names that now have a major presence in town.

Discount carrier Southwest launched service at the Colorado Springs Airport in March 2021; Amazon opened a nearly 4 million-square-foot distribution center nearby a few months later; and In-N-Out's first Colorado restaurant opened in the Springs, where the fast-food chain also built a distribution and production facility to serve its locations after it expanded to the state from California in 2020.

The opening of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the Weidner Field multipurpose outdoor stadium and Colorado College's Robson Arena have infused new life into downtown, and have been joined by new restaurants, entertainment concepts and apartments.

An outdoor amphitheater would be one more prized catch for the Springs in the eyes of some community leaders.

Roth envisions shows and concerts at The Sunset each year similar to what Colorado Springs residents see when they drive to Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green, the outdoor venue in Greenwood Village, south of Denver.

The Sunset also would host graduations, weddings, church services and other community events, Roth and Notes Live representatives say.

Suthers often points to the city's top 10 ranking this year in the Milken Institute's annual best-performing cities list; it was a big climb up for the Springs, which four years ago ranked 90th in the rankings of 400 cities by Milken, a California-based think tank.

Roth's project is another example of businesspeople taking notice of the rankings by Milken and others; their investments reflect a growing confidence in Colorado Springs, Suthers said.

"We've attracted an awful lot of young, well-paid individuals," he said. "We had an outflow of young people several years ago. Now we have a very large inflow and they're not coming here just to be waiters and waitresses. They're coming here to be cybersecurity people, computer engineers and they're making a lot of money. And people like (J.W.) Roth and others pay a lot of attention to that. So, yeah, it's a sign of a city with a booming economy."

The Sunset would give residents the chance to stay home and spend their money here, which would benefit the local economy, Suthers said. But while he supports the project conceptually, it still needs to go through the city's planning process to address concerns about parking, traffic and noise, he said.

"To have a lot of Colorado Springs residents who otherwise travel to Denver or to Red Rocks, to be able to go to an amphitheater in Colorado Springs, I strongly support that concept," Suthers added. "So the question becomes, is this the right location for it?"

He noted that Polaris Pointe's zoning would permit construction of The Sunset amphitheater without a zoning change.

Pros and cons

Not surprisingly, some businesspeople in the area like the amphitheater proposal.

Patric Massey, manager of the Decadent coffee and dessert bar owned by his wife, Britni and his mother-in-law, Jenny, said he hopes concertgoers would find their way to the 4-year-old business before or after shows.

Decadent, whose menu includes cakes, pies and cupcakes, is part of the Northgate Plaza, on the southeast corner of North Gate and Voyager and a little more than a mile from the amphitheater site.

A flood of concertgoers could be a double-edged sword, he added. Too many people and too much traffic in the area because of concerts might cause some customers to avoid the business, Massey said.

But even if that happened, Massey said he supports the amphitheater project philosophically; businesses, whether large like Notes Live or small like Decadent, should have the right to operate and do their best to succeed financially.

"We just support anybody that's trying to make a living, that's trying to do something," Massey said.

And certainly not all area residents object to the project; some have said on social media sites and in letters to city officials that they support a music venue that's closer to home, would create jobs, pump money into the local economy and boost tourism.

"We have spent so many hours driving to Denver seeing shows at Fiddler's Green, Red Rocks, Hudson Gardens and Ball Arena," said Brian Huston, a Flying Horse resident and one of several project backers who wrote emails to a city planner. "Having a new option so close is incredible. We can't wait for it to open."

Those backers, however, seem to be drowned out by residents concerned about the amphitheater's potential impact on their quality of life.

Concertgoers who might park in neighborhoods is one worry, though Notes Live has proposed more than enough on-site and satellite parking to serve the venue and to meet city requirements.

Other residents say they'll avoid Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard on concert nights because of expected congestion, even as Notes Live officials say the road system in the area can handle the traffic.

Noise is perhaps the biggest concern of residents.

A few weeks ago, Benson and his wife were sitting in their backyard, heard music playing and couldn't figure out from where. After taking a walk to investigate the source, they found that a panhandler had set up a single speaker to play recorded violin music at the Sprouts Farmers Market grocery about a mile away.

"That was one small speaker, with several commercial buildings and multiple houses between mine and theirs," Benson said. "So when you have this large venue, it's going to bounce that sound. It's going to be much louder. It is going to affect our right to quiet enjoyment."

Former City Council President Richard Skorman, who dealt with hundreds of land use issues during his more than 12 years on the council, said he doesn't know all the details about the project.

But as a longtime resident and community activist when he wasn't sitting on council, he questioned if a project like an outdoor amphitheater could be built in any community — especially one the size of Colorado Springs — without generating concern.

Traffic already is a problem in the suburban area that surrounds the amphitheater site, and there's a lack of public transportation to help alleviate congestion, Skorman said. Air pollution, not just noise pollution, also should be considered, he said.

Ultimately, the city will have to weigh sales tax revenues and other economic benefits, along with the value of a sparkling new venue that might attract younger people to the community, against the potential effects on existing neighborhoods, traffic and the like, Skorman said.

"I'm just not sure it's the right place or the value is such that it's going to make the quality of life so much better for the city," he said.

Roth, however, said as a longtime community member, he isn't ignoring what homeowners have to say. That's why key elements of the proposal already have changed and likely will change again, he said.

"I am trying diligently," Roth said, "in listening to the community, to address a lot of their concerns, namely parking, traffic and noise. ... I'm just excited about what we're doing and I'm excited for the community to see how it's going to benefit the community."