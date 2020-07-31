Colorado native and KRDO anchor Heather Skold has been a mainstay on the local broadcasting scene since 2007.
A highly respected journalist, Skold is a three-time Regional Edward R. Murrow and three-time Emmy award winner.
To get to know the person away from the camera, I asked Skold seven simple questions:
Question: What has been one of your strangest or funniest encounters with a TV viewer?
Answer: I recently got a homemade dollhouse from an inmate. That was ... interesting.
Q: What co-worker do you hang out with the most?
A: Merry Matthews. She and I can talk on deep and hilarious levels. It’s refreshing to have a sister friend in your place of work, you know?
Q: If your TV had only three shows or networks on it, what would you be watching?
A: I’m a “Bull” devotee. Oops, am I not supposed to be honest about watching another network? I absolutely love the character development and the plot twists. I regularly record it and watch on the weekends when I have time to unwind. It’s a full-on occasion. I usually watch with a glass of wine in hand and a face mask on. I also like most shows on HGTV and “Chopped” on the Food Network.
Q: When you were a kid, what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
A: I wanted to be an astronaut. My plan was to major in physics and eventually study sprites, lightning that shoots upwards from thunderstorms, from space. I even went to Space Camp. There’s something so captivating about the heavens that surround us, I couldn’t get enough of it in high school.
Q: What do you think you’d do for a career if you weren’t in news?
A: I would go into international relations. Foreign policy, specifically. Our laws regarding human rights and our monetary support of other nations that actually protect people is vitally important.
Q: Unlike many local news broadcasters, you’re a Colorado native. Where did you grow up and what is it like providing news to a state you know so well?
A: I love serving the people who also choose to call our state home. It’s said, “news is the first draft of history.” There’s a great responsibility in that. I want to get it right and honor each person’s story. I grew up in a small farming community in northeastern Colorado, around true salt-of-the-earth folks. I watched pivotal events unfold from my family’s kitchen TV: the Columbine shootings, DIA opening, Denver electing its first African American mayor. Now, decades later, to be the one telling history, I consider it a great privilege.
Q: Tell me about a time you were completely starstruck.
A: I got to interview Brad Paisley during my first gig. I’m pretty sure I was grinning like the Cheshire Cat the whole time. He was super friendly and not arrogant.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.