Whether you're heading out for a picnic, grabbing a bite to eat for lunch, or just in the mood for a sweet snack and a cuppa Joe, these favorite Colorado Springs delis are the place to go for homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries and more.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the newly released 2023 Best of the Springs magazine, these are the best seven delis in the Colorado Springs area.

Did your favorite make the (cold) cut?

7. Wimberger's Old World Bakery and Delicatessen

"In our 'deli,' you’ll find imported cheeses, meats and sausages unlike anything offered locally. We invite you to expand your epicurean horizons," their website reads.

Wimberger's Old World Bakery and Delicatessen is located at 2321 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs.

6. Black Forest Foods Cafe & Deli

The Yelp page for this deli describes it as not "fast food but rather a deli that hand crafts each meal and offers premium ingredients in each bite. ENJOY homemade soup, sandwiches, burgers, salads, pastries and espresso drinks."

They are located at 140 Second St., Monument, CO.

5. Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium

"Tasty, unique sandwiches, fresh salads and delicious soups, featuring Boar's Head Deli Meats and cheese and locally-baked artisan bread," their website reads.

This deli is located at 1412 S. 21st St., Colorado Springs.

4. East Coast Deli

"We roast our own turkeys and roast beefs, make homemade potato salad and cole slaw, cook our own quiches, and believe that food tastes best when it is homemade from scratch," their website reads.

They are located at 24 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs.

3. Oliver's Deli

This Colorado Springs delicatessen opened in the Rockrimmon neighborhood in 1983. "Today, Oliver’s still features the same friendly service, homemade-everything and an enthusiasm for the people they serve," according to their website.

This deli is located at 6602 Delmonico Dr., Colorado Springs.

2. Wooglin's Deli & Cafe

"We are dedicated to serving a broad selection of items made from scratch daily in a casual, friendly environment," the introduction on their website reads.

This deli is located at 4750 Barnes Rd., Colorado Springs.

Reader comments:

"Excellent sandwiches and the best homemade potato chips ever!"

"My favorite thing about Wooglins is the customer service. The owner took some time to come out and talk with us at our table. He was so kind. Their food is amazing too."

"Love the vibe, food, and coffee…rare to find all three"

1. Mollica's Italian Market and Deli

"Established in 1987 by Dom, Toni, and Jerry Mollica, Mollica's Italian Market & Deli is a family-owned & operated restaurant, Italian market, deli spread, and catering service provider," their website shares.

They're located at 985 A Garden Of The Gods Rd., Colorado Springs.

Reader comments:

"A great resource for lovers of Italian food and supplies."

"My favorite deli! Everything is always freshly made and the staff is kind and friendly."

"Just one word...CHEESECAKE!"