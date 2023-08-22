Colorado Springs has seen a flurry of economic and jobs growth announcements in recent months, and the positive news continued Tuesday with the announcement that Boecore was adding hundreds of jobs and investing millions to the remodeling and expansion of its facilities.
Boecore, a Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company that specializes in software development, system engineering and cybersecurity, will bring more than 600 jobs to the region and invest nearly $8 million to remodel and expand its facilities.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC released the news Tuesday.
Boecore’s job offerings over the next five to eight years will include software and system engineering positions that will average $160,484 a year.
Several other big announcements in recent months include:
December 2022
- Zivaro
- Denver-based information and technology company focused on serving government and national defense partners expanded in Colorado Springs
- 300 jobs
- Entegris
- Massachusetts-based global supplier of electronic materials that support the semiconductor and other high-tech industries
- 600 jobs, $600 million investment
February 2023
- Microchip Technology
- Phoenix-based semiconductor manufacturer
- 400 jobs, $1.4 billion
April 2023
- Nooks
- U.S. company that offers classified workspaces and networks for businesses and governmental partners
- 25 jobs, $33-50 million investment
August 2023
- Meyer Burger
- Swiss solar manufacturer
- 350 jobs, $400 million
- Boecore
- Colorado Springs based aerospace and defense company focused on software development, system engineering and cyber security
- 600 jobs, $8 million investment
Boecore’s expansion announcement follows the decision for Space Command to remain in Colorado Springs instead of moving to Huntsville, Ala., which is also one of Boecore’s operating locations outside of Colorado Springs.
