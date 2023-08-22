Colorado Springs has seen a flurry of economic and jobs growth announcements in recent months, and the positive news continued Tuesday with the announcement that Boecore was adding hundreds of jobs and investing millions to the remodeling and expansion of its facilities.

Boecore, a Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company that specializes in software development, system engineering and cybersecurity, will bring more than 600 jobs to the region and invest nearly $8 million to remodel and expand its facilities.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC released the news Tuesday.

Boecore’s job offerings over the next five to eight years will include software and system engineering positions that will average $160,484 a year.

Several other big announcements in recent months include:

December 2022

Zivaro Denver-based information and technology company focused on serving government and national defense partners expanded in Colorado Springs 300 jobs

Entegris Massachusetts-based global supplier of electronic materials that support the semiconductor and other high-tech industries 600 jobs, $600 million investment



February 2023

Microchip Technology Phoenix-based semiconductor manufacturer 400 jobs, $1.4 billion



April 2023

Nooks U.S. company that offers classified workspaces and networks for businesses and governmental partners 25 jobs, $33-50 million investment



August 2023

Meyer Burger Swiss solar manufacturer 350 jobs, $400 million

Boecore Colorado Springs based aerospace and defense company focused on software development, system engineering and cyber security 600 jobs, $8 million investment



Boecore’s expansion announcement follows the decision for Space Command to remain in Colorado Springs instead of moving to Huntsville, Ala., which is also one of Boecore’s operating locations outside of Colorado Springs.