We think it’s safe to call Fort Collins the craft beer capital of Colorado.

For starters, the presence of two big players that not only inspired the craft beer movement in this state but around the country: New Belgium Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co.

And then there are the sheer numbers. In recent years, Fort Collins has supported more than two dozen breweries — at times slightly more than Colorado Springs, which has triple the residents.

That’s all to say: We think there’s no better place for a day or two of brewery-hopping. Here are six favorites:

Horse & Dragon: The brewery is the passion project of a beer-loving couple who burst onto the scene with a coffee stout that is a superb blend of chocolate and vanilla. Sad Panda might be a happy start to your day. Haze & Dragon IPA is another specialty that’s been shipped to stores beyond town.

Funkwerks: It’s conveniently close to Horse & Dragon, a gem tucked in an industrial zone. You won’t miss it thanks to the colorful exterior. The vibrancy outside represents the tastes inside. Funkwerks was built on the saison, a complex style associated with harmonies of spices and fruits. Try Tropic King.

Odell: Cheers to the designers of the beautiful space. You’ll pass aspens and cross a footbridge to enter the stone facility. There’s a patio out back, where there’s usually a food truck. You’re sure to like something from the long list of brews you won’t find in stores. If not, OBC Wine Project is next door.

Zwei: It honors the old German style of beer. You know, beer that actually tastes like beer in this age of beer slushies and juice bombs. We’re talking about lagers, pilsners and dunkels. But you’ll also find IPAs as well as something else in accordance with Zwei’s promise to mix surprises with standards.

Purpose: Peter Bouckaert is a legend, a Belgian maestro who was tapped to take New Belgium to the next level in 1996. He left in 2017 and started thinking about his next move. “The idea became going smaller,” he told us. Thus, Purpose was born. Exotic flavors are courtesy of patience and creativity.

Jessup Farm: Make this your last stop. You’ll want dinner here as much as you’ll want another beer. Hopefully you paced yourself; the Barrel House boasts perhaps the highest ABVs you’ll find on the day. The Farmhouse, meanwhile, boasts country fare from fried chicken to pork chops to fresh salads.