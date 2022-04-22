Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work.
Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
Officials said that 120 firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Air Force Academy Fire, Black Forest Fire, Colorado Spring Utilities and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were deployed. The fire was one of several in the state Friday, when most of Colorado was under a red-flag warning for severe fire-risk conditions.
Evacuation orders for the area around the Silver Charm fire were lifted just before 3:50 p.m. Crews were on scene throughout the evening to monitor for hot spots.
Fire officials said that the blaze was caused by illegal "hot work" for which no permit had been obtained and that hot work precautions were not followed.
Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said a summons was written for the parties responsible. Police did not immediately divulge how much the parties were fined or whether they had to appear in court.
Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino had no details on the construction company or whether those performing the hot work were subcontractors.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules, especially during a burn restriction, which officials in Colorado Springs recently enacted. It's simply too dangerous to do these kinds of activities on days with high fire danger, he said.
"Even though this wasn't intentional, this still could have been avoided, had they followed the rules while under our burn restriction," Smaldino said.
Evacuation orders Friday had been issued initially for residents of The Farm subdivision, a neighborhood north of InterQuest Parkway and the Great Wolf Lodge.
Matthew Hale, a resident of Trail Ridge South, said he could see smoke billowing behind the hill behind his home.
"Trying to pull everything together in our house that was irreplaceable. All the important files, photo albums ... and just getting it ready just in case we had to clear out and go," he said.
Hale said he was prepared to evacuate to his alma mater at Pine Creek High School but that the evacuation was unnecessary.
Gov. Jared Polis, who was in Colorado Springs Friday, said before the announcement of the illegal work that he supports educating construction crews just as the general public is educated about fire safety.
"I think it's very important that on the construction industry side, that lessons are learned and that those best practices are maintained just as we make sure we educate campers about proper maintenance for operating ... barbecues or barbecue pits," he said.
Royal said that if severe fire conditions continue, he may consider a burn ban that would further restrict residential and commercial practices.
The National Weather Service said on Thursday that there hasn't been a day with conditions like Friday's in Colorado since 2018.
"This is the highest-risk April we have ever had," Polis said Friday afternoon.