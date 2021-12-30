In 2021, a few businesses came back to Colorado Springs amid continued challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

REOPENINGS

• Burlington: The New Jersey-based department store, which had closed a store at the Chapel Hills Mall in 2020, opened in May at the nearby open-air Chapel Hills shopping center, southwest of Academy and Briargate boulevards.

• Fargo's Pizza: Known for its Old West theme, the nearly 50-year-old family restaurant resumed operations in July at 2910 E. Platte Ave. after it had shut down in December.

• King's Chef Diner: The restaurant popular for its fiery green chili, breakfast burritos, burgers and other comfort food reopened at 131 E. Bijou St. downtown in May; its Costilla Street location had reopened in September 2020.

• Oscar’s Oyster Bar: Formerly located on South Tejon Street, Oscar's — whose menu includes Cajun po-boy sandwiches, burgers and chicken wings to along with its signature oysters — reopened in May at 112 N. Nevada Ave.

