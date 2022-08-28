InterQuest and Powers Boulevard aren’t the only retail and commercial development hot spots in the Colorado Springs area, as The Gazette recently highlighted in a report.

Here’s a partial look at what’s happening at a trio of development sites in the Pikes Peak region:

• Woodmen and Marksheffel roads, on Colorado Springs’ northeast side.

Open: Starbucks, Auto Zone and 7-Eleven.

On their way: Taco Bell, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Dutch Bros coffee, a Kum & Go convenience store, Quick Quack Car Wash, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Glo Nail Spa. A 374-unit apartment complex planned by a Chicago developer is slated to be built on the intersection's southeast corner.

"Retail is chasing the rooftops, it's always the rooftops," said John Egan of NAI Highland Commercial in the Springs, who's marketing Woodmen and Marksheffel's northwest corner and who developed a multitenant building on the site that's 100% leased. "Rarely do I see retail lead and then residential follow. It's usually the other way around."

• Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue, on Colorado Springs' east edge in unincorporated El Paso County.

Open: King Soopers Marketplace, Starbucks, Ent Credit Union, Quick Quack Car Wash, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Brakes Plus, Subway, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Great Clips, Glo Nail Spa, 7-Eleven, Christian Brothers Automotive, Tropical Smoothie Café and an AT&T store.

On their way: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Rock N Roll Sushi and Teriyaki Madness. A 300-unit apartment complex is under construction on the intersection's northwest corner by an Indiana developer; a 226-unit apartment complex is planned by a second Indiana developer for the southwest corner.

Marksheffel and Constitution got a boost when King Soopers opened five years ago at a shopping center at the intersection.

• Falcon, northeast of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County.

Open: Safeway, Walgreen's, Walmart Supercenter, Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Wendy's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa Murphy's, Jimmy John's, Subway, Sonic, Carl's Jr., Arby's, KFC/A&W, Culver's, Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant, La Mission Mexican Food, Nana's Kitchen, Omelets Etc., JAKS Brewing Co., Purple Toad Social Tap & Grill, Bad Ass Coffee, Swirly Cow Frozen Yogurt, Great Clips, SportClips, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Ent Credit Union.

On their way: King Soopers Marketplace, Dutch Bros coffee, Slim Chickens, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express, Super Star Car Wash and Discount Tire.

Significant commercial development in Falcon dates to 2000, when a Safeway shopping center opened to serve suburban-like housing areas that took the place of Falcon's rural, large-sized home sites. A Walmart Supercenter-anchored shopping center followed in 2007.