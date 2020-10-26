Coloradans' adoration for state parks has deepened during the coronavirus pandemic.
Through spring and summer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tallied 14.7 million visitors to the 41 preserves — 3 million more than the same time frame last year.
Will the love affair continue into winter? Here are three great options for the season:
Golden Gate State Park
Hikers. Bikers. Equestrians. Hunters. Anglers. Just about everyone finds their happy place across these 12,000 acres set against classic Rocky Mountain beauty.
Most popular is the scenic overlook at Panorama Point, where the Continental Divide appears to stretch forever with the sky. We last visited the point during a hike along Raccoon Trail. Snow was on the ground at the time, and we felt invigorated by the stillness of open meadows and dense aspen groves.
To our pleasant surprise, especially considering the park's proximity to Denver, we didn't share the path with many.
There's plenty of room to spread out across 35-plus miles of trail. Visitors will find trails as short as Blue Grouse Trail, less than a mile one way through charming woods, and as long as Black Bear Trail, about 7 miles round trip and gaining nearly 1,100 feet with views of Mount Evans and the park's namesake canyon.
Slough and Kriley ponds are go-to spots for ice fishing. The options and solitude are such that you might want to stay one wintry night. Five cabins have been available for reservations, along with a pair of yurts.
More information: https://bit.ly/3iVPsiR
Ridgway State Park
Summer bustles with boats and anglers on the reservoir backdropped by the mystical San Juan Mountains. Winter casts the refuge in a different, stark perspective no less glorious.
Rangers invite all to experience the 14-plus miles of trail in Mother Nature's glistening fluff. Enchanted Mesa is particularly spectacular — the trail is short, but the views hard-earned of the reservoir and jagged peaks beyond.
Wherever you go, there's a solid chance you spot a bald eagle. That's only one of 140 birds said to call the park home.
If you haven't, the park is a good, safe place to try winter camping, with several tent sites available for reservation.
Or maybe you'd prefer glamping. The state's tourism bureau promotes the park for "boast[ing] some of the most comfortable, ultra-modern setups around." The yurts sleep up to six and include electricity and thermostat-controlled heating.
The park is less than 15 miles from Ouray, "the Switzerland of America" tucked in a box canyon that’s even prettier when it's draped with snow — and perhaps best viewed while soaking in the town's hot springs. Telluride is about 45 miles from the park.
More information: https://bit.ly/3mLssFv
State Forest State Park
It's perhaps Colorado's worst-named state park. It's also the biggest, at nearly 71,000 acres, and features some of the highest elevations.
The park is located near Walden, the so-called “moose capital of Colorado” for the largest herd roaming in the area. If you're not enticed yet, perhaps State Forest's nickname will do the trick: "little Rocky Mountain National Park," for the similar rugged peaks and high-alpine lakes enjoyed here. The Medicine Bow and Never Summer ranges meet the Nokhu Crags for a buffet of vistas.
State Forest is a year-round treasure. The threat from this summer's Cameron Peak fire — forcing several closures in the park — should remind us to not take it for granted.
A brochure available via the park's website lists several loop options for all levels of cross-country skiers and snowshoers. Groomed and ungroomed trails are also available for snowmobiling. And there’s plenty more to to do in the adjacent Routt National Forest.
Check with Never Summer Nordic about yurts and cabins in the park.
More information: https://bit.ly/301D7Cg