In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic clobbered restaurants and retailers in Colorado Springs, leading to dozens of temporary and permanent closures. This past year appears to have been less devastating for businesses, even as the pandemic continues to cast a long shadow.

"I think we saw the bulk of what was going to happen by the first quarter of this year," Jay Carlson, managing broker and principal with Springs brokerage Front Range Commercial, said of 2021 closings. "And then, I think the ones that are still standing have figured out a way to make it work, at least for the time being."

Though specific numbers of closings are hard to come by, restaurants appeared especially better off this year because they were allowed to keep their dining rooms open, Carlson said.

From mid-March until late May in 2020, Gov. Jared Polis ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms as a means of combatting the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, many restaurants struggled, relying on carryout and delivery orders. Some didn't survive.

Restaurant dining rooms were allowed to reopen in May, but only at 50% capacity. By November 2020, however, dining room capacities were reduced again and they were ordered closed late that month.

"Last year was so destabilizing to the entire (restaurant) industry that it shook so many loose and then so many had to close their doors," said Dan Rodriguez, a vice president with the local office of CBRE, a national real estate firm.

Dining room restrictions were eased in January and lifted altogether by the spring. The relaxation of those capacity limits helped more restaurants avoid closure.

"I think 2021 is much better for the restaurant industry because they were allowed to be open, mainly," Carlson said. "We worked ourselves into a situation via the vaccines and whatever else, where the government decided it was OK for us to go back out.

The restaurants that were able to stay open, Rodriguez added, are "leaner and meaner, a little bit bruised and a little bit beaten, but have figured out how to make money in a weird environment, how to continue on and do things they haven't done before."

But restaurants aren't home free, Carlson said.

Though many diners have returned to restaurants, some remain reluctant to get out and gather socially, he said.

At the same time, many restaurants continue to struggle to hire employees, he said. As a result, some have kept their doors closed occasionally during the week because they don't have the staff to accommodate customers.

Stores, meanwhile, fared better last year, and the demand for retail space has grown in 2021, Carlson said. Many retailers continue to take space in shopping centers and multi-tenant retail buildings as the Springs' population continued to increase.

"I was amazed that people were leasing retail space right through the middle of, the very middle of, the pandemic back in 2020," Carlson said.

Today, he added, Colorado Springs has historically low retail vacancy rates.

Other areas of the country might be seeing a slowdown in the demand for retail space, Rodriguez said.

But the Springs, where homes and apartments can't be built fast enough to accommodate the city's growing population, remains attractive to retailers, he said.

"We're continuing to run in Colorado Springs," Rodriguez said. "We have a fantastic outlook and we're not getting ready for the storms that a lot of places are. Locally, we probably do have more demand and there's probably less vacancy than what we're seeing across the country as a whole."

Here’s a partial list of comings and goings in the Springs-area retail and restaurant landscape, along with newcomers expected for 2022:

CLOSINGS

• Bed Bath & Beyond: The New Jersey-based home furnishings retailer, which closed several locations nationwide in 2020, shuttered more stores in 2021, including one in Colorado Springs northeast of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road in the Barnes Marketplace shopping center. Locations in Boulder and Lone Tree also closed.

• Casual Male XL: The clothing store operated out of a free-standing retail building that's part of the Citadel Crossing shopping center, northeast of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue. The building, however, will be torn down by Chick-fil-A, which will build a restaurant on the site. Casual Male XL closed and no longer has a store in the Springs, its website shows.

• Chick-fil-A: A location inside The Citadel mall food court closed, apparently to make way for the chain's new restaurant at the Citadel Crossing, across Academy Boulevard from the mall.

• Dunkin': A Colorado Avenue location of the doughnut and coffee chain closed after being open on the Springs' west side for more than a half-century. An Arizona franchisee initially said it closed the store temporarily because of staffing issues, but later made it permanent to consolidate locations.

• Great Harvest Bread Co: The bakery, which had multiple locations over roughly a quarter century in Colorado Springs and most recently operated in the north-side Union Town Center, was closed by its husband-and-wife franchisees. The couple had sought unsuccessfully to sell the business.

• Pendleton, LOFT and Talbots: The retailers shut their doors at the Promenade Shops at Briargate, the lifestyle shopping center southeast of Voyager and Briargate parkways.

• Pita Pit: Husband-and-wife franchisees closed the downtown Pita Pit location, known for its pita bread sandwiches and salads, because of financial and family issues. The location had been open for nearly 20 years. Other local Pita Pit locations remain open.

• Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen: The New York-style pizza restaurant had opened a fourth location in the Rampart Village Center northeast of Union and Briargate boulevards on Colorado Springs' north side, but it closed recently. Other locations in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Security remain open.

ARRIVALS

• Birdcall: The Denver-based, fast-casual chain that specializes in all-natural chicken sandwiches opened its first Springs restaurant east of Powers and Dublin boulevards, in the former home of a Taco Bueno restaurant.

• Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: A franchisee for the national chain, which specializes in roasted turkey subs, opened as part of the Creekwalk shopping center that headlines the city's South Nevada Avenue redevelopment project, northwest Nevada and Cheyenne Road.

• Mici's Handcrafted Italian: Another Denver import, the family-run, fast-casual chain opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant northeast of Powers and North Carefree Circle in the First & Main Town Center, and recently added a second location in the Marketplace at Briargate, southeast of Union Boulevard and Briargate Parkway.

• Scheels All Sports: The outdoor equipment, apparel and sporting goods retailer opened only its second store in the state when it debuted in InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.

• Slim Chickens: The Arkansas-based chicken chain opened its first Springs location in the north-side Victory Ridge development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways. A Slim Chickens franchisee also plans a second location in Falcon Marketplace, a shopping center being developed northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, east of the Springs.

• Tejon Eatery: A food hall with multiple dining concepts and expansive seating areas opened along the heart of the Tejon Street restaurant and retail corridor in downtown Colorado Springs.

• Topgolf: The entertainment venue based in Dallas that mixes a driving range, high-tech games, food and drink opened in the Polaris Pointe retail center on Colorado Springs' far north side.

• Torchy's Tacos: The fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain brought its "damn good tacos" to the north side InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. It's the first Torchy's in Colorado Springs.

• Wienerschnitzel: Local franchisees for the California-based, fast-food hot dog restaurant opened a location along Austin Bluffs Parkway, just east of Academy Boulevard.

• White Pie Pizzeria: Denver brothers Jason and Kris Wallenta brought their White Pie Pizzeria to the 300 block of South Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs, a short walk from their Dos Santos Tacos that opened on South Tejon Street a few years ago.

EXPANSIONS

• Cheba Hut: The Fort Collins-based, marijuana-themed sandwich shop that opened in Colorado Springs two years ago, northwest of Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street, added a second location in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the northeast side.

• In-N-Out Burger: The California hamburger favorite opened a second Colorado Springs location northeast of Powers and Constitution Avenue in the First & Main Town Center. In-N-Out's first Springs restaurant debuted in November 2020 in the north-side Victory Ridge development.

• Joey's Pizza: The New York-style pizza place opened its third Colorado Springs restaurant in the TGap Marketplace, a small neighborhood shopping center along Templeton Gap Road, north of Fontanero Street, in central Colorado Springs.

• McDonald's: A franchisee brought arguably the best-known name in the fast-food industry to the north-side InterQuest Town Center, southeast of InterQuest Parkway and New Allegiance Drive.

• Noodles & Co: The Denver-based chain known for its noodle dishes opened its first new Colorado restaurant in more than six years at InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.

• ReStore: Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit that's provided housing for nearly 200 local families over 35 years, opened its second Springs home improvement store southeast of Powers and Dublin boulevards.

• Salad or Bust: Launched in 2018 as a food truck, the healthy eating option added a counter space in March at the Ivywild School commercial center and recently opened a downtown location at 8 E. Bijou St. in the space formerly occupied by Pita Pit.

REOPENINGS

• Burlington: The New Jersey-based department store, which had closed a store at the Chapel Hills Mall in 2020, opened in May at the nearby open-air Chapel Hills shopping center, southwest of Academy and Briargate boulevards.

• Fargo's Pizza: Known for its Old West theme, the nearly 50-year-old family restaurant resumed operations in July at 2910 E. Platte Ave. after it had shut down in December.

• King's Chef Diner: The restaurant popular for its fiery green chili, breakfast burritos, burgers and other comfort food reopened at 131 E. Bijou St. downtown in May; its Costilla Street location had reopened in September 2020.

• Oscar’s Oyster Bar: Formerly located on South Tejon Street, Oscar's — whose menu includes Cajun po-boy sandwiches, burgers and chicken wings to along with its signature oysters — reopened in May at 112 N. Nevada Ave.

NEWCOMERS AND EXPANSIONS FOR 2022

• Amy's Donuts: The longtime doughnut shop on Fountain Boulevard in south Colorado Springs plans to open its second Springs location in January northeast of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

• Chick-fil-A: The Atlanta-based chicken chain, with several Colorado Springs locations, plans to add its latest at Citadel Crossing, northeast of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue. A stand-alone retail building will be razed at the shopping center's south end to make way for the restaurant, which might open by year's end.

• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: Not exactly a newcomer, Krispy Kreme has been gone from Colorado Springs since it closed in 2006 after just a four-year run. A California franchisee, however, is bringing back the brand and will open northwest of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, possibly in February.

• Whataburger: A franchisee for the Texas-based hamburger chain, whose appeal rivals that of In-N-Out Burger, expects to open the first Whataburger in the first quarter of 2022 at InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. Additional locations are planned east of Powers and Dublin boulevards; east of Powers and Constitution; and northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

• Tattered Cover: For a half-century, Colorado's largest independent bookstore has served the Denver area. Now, it plans to open at 112 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs during the first quarter.