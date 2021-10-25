A 25-story residential tower that would become the tallest building in Colorado Springs history would be constructed downtown along with an 11-story office structure as part of a proposed $270.1 million mixed-use project that would dramatically change the city's skyline.

"The proposed project represents a historic step in the evolution of Colorado Springs' urban core," according to a proposal by The O'Neil Group, the Springs-based company that developed the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation campus on downtown's east edge and formerly owned a local defense contractor.

The project would be developed immediately south of Centennial Hall and the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, on a block bounded by Sahwatch and Costilla streets and Cascade and Vermijo avenues.

The residential tower, which would include a five-level, 405-space parking garage, would eclipse the height of the Wells Fargo Bank Tower that opened in 1990 at Cascade and Colorado Avenues. The Wells Fargo building has 15 stories of offices and a 16th penthouse floor that houses building equipment.

The residential tower would go up on the block's southwest corner; the office building, with its own five-level, 250-space garage, would be constructed on the northeast corner.

"After years of planning and significant public investment in infrastructure and streetscape improvements along Vermijo Avenue, the proposed project represents the first new private development along what the city has deemed a signature street in the heart of downtown," The O'Neil Group proposal says.

"To fulfill the city’s vision of establishing Vermijo Avenue as a destination corridor, this type of private investment in high quality complementary land use is critical to create vibrancy and commercial activity where there is currently a proliferation of surface parking lots and non-engaging civic buildings such as Centennial Hall and the County Judicial complex."

At the same time, a study prepared for The O'Neil Group by economist Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, estimates the project's construction and operation will generate a total direct economic impact of $321.7 million over its first seven years.

Talk of The O'Neil Group's plan for a high-rise residential tower has circulated for months among city officials and the area's commercial real estate community.

The company now wants to declare the downtown block as an urban renewal site. As a first step, it's submitted details of the project to the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, which meets Wednesday.

An urban renewal designation — which would require approval by the Colorado Springs City Council — would qualify the project for tax-increment financing, commonly known as TIF.

Increased property and sales tax revenues generated by the future project would be set aside to help pay for public upgrades at the site — a financial incentive for the developer to transform a blighted area.

In its proposal, however, The O'Neil Group says it's seeking TIF reimbursements only to support construction of the residential tower, which would total $15.3 million.

The company has identified $43 million worth of public upgrades it says would qualify to be financed with TIF revenues, including parking, demolition, façade, elevator and sprinkler costs.

In terms of financing the project, The O'Neil Group proposal says "more than $34 million in total equity from the developer and other investors has been raised to date."

But without the urban renewal designation and TIF funding, the project's rate of return for investors would fall and "jeopardize private financing from equity partners," the company's proposal says.

"The mixed-use nature of this project embodies the live, work, play dynamic that is critical to downtown vibrancy and promoted by the mission of the (Urban Renewal Authority)," according to The O'Neil Group proposal. "The project will contribute to downtown employment growth by attracting talent to the residential component and attracting employers to the office component.

"An unfortunate reality of the downtown office market today is that it is nearly impossible to find 10,000 square feet or more of contiguous class-A space," the proposal adds. "This project will help downtown finally overcome that hurdle to attracting new businesses and jobs to the urban core. Coupling the office development with an iconic residential tower further positions the project as a prestigious destination for business and talent."

The residential tower site is part of an existing urban renewal site that covers southwest downtown. The O'Neil Group is seeking to have the residential tower site removed from the southwest downtown urban renewal district and have a new urban renewal site created.

That way, future sales and property tax revenues generated by the new residential tower could be earmarked to pay off bonds issued to front-end the cost of public improvements. A new urban renewal site would kick-start a 25-year period over which the bonds could be repaid.

Other details of The O'Neil Group plan include:

• The residential tower would have 316 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors two through 25.

• Nearly 11,600 square feet of retail space would be developed on the residential tower's first floor.

• Construction of the residential tower is estimated to begin in the summer and fall of 2022, with completion in July 2024.

• The office tower would have almost 148,000 square feet of rentable space on floors two through 12 and about 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail space.

• The office building's core and shell would be completed by September 2023. Further construction would continue after that time as tenants lease space and complete their offices.