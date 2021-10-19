The O'Neil Group is looking to give away two houses in southwest downtown to a nonprofit or individuals to avoid demolishing them for a redevelopment project the company plans on the block just south of Centennial Hall.

The houses at 14 and 20 W. Costilla St. must be moved by Jan. 22, when demolition of buildings on properties acquired by partnerships set up by the O'Neil Group is scheduled to begin. O'Neil Group CEO Kevin O'Neil said he prefers to donate the houses to a housing-focused nonprofit and has approached several local groups, but if none want the houses he would give them to an individual or individuals rather than demolish the properties.

The house at 14 W. Costilla St., valued at $345.642 by the El Paso County Assessor's Office, is a two-story Victorian-era structure built in 1900; it has nearly 3,000 square feet of space and houses The Kohn Law Firm under a lease that will expire Dec. 31. The house at 20 W. Costilla St., valued at $270,829, is a single-story bungalow with a small basement; it has nearly 1,000 square feet of space and is vacant. O'Neil estimates the cost of moving each house at $80,000 to $100,000.

Partnerships controlled by the O'Neil Group paid $3 million this year for the two houses and adjacent properties and paid $4.25 million for the former El Paso County juror parking lot late last year. O'Neil plans to use the properties for a redevelopment project he declined to discuss further since plans have not yet been submitted to the city of Colorado Springs for approval.

Nonprofits or individuals interested in acquiring and moving the homes can contact Julie Brooks, O'Neil Group's vice president of construction, at (719) 238-6324.

O'Neil Group is developer of the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, a former railway station converted into a hub for space and technology startups. It also owns several downtown office buildings, including one housing The Gazette, and nearly a year ago sold defense contractor Braxton Science & Technology Group to Virginia-based engineering and construction giant Parsons for $300 million. O'Neil Group also is an investor in a group that bought the former Unions Printers Home this year but has yet to announce plans for the building.