Colorado Springs technology companies Bluestaq and Formstack were among 429 companies nationwide named Wednesday to Inc. magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces list.
Eight companies from the Denver area and one from Fort Collins also made the list, which will be arrive on newsstands May 18. The list was compiled from thousands of nominations; companies nominated participated in an employee survey by Quantum Workplace on management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. An audit of each nominated company’s benefits also was part of the scoring for the program.
“Despite a challenging year, our team doubled in size during an unprecedented global pandemic,” Dave Rodvold, Bluestaq’s co-founder and chief scientist, said Wednesday in a news release. “The team-centric culture my partners and I established at Bluestaq on day one allowed our Bluestaq’rs to move ahead despite the extraordinary circumstances our team faced in 2020. It’s our people-first culture that has earned Bluestaq this honor.”
The defense information technology contractor this year won a two-year, $280 million extension of its contract with the U.S. Space Force that will allow the company to nearly double its workforce to 90 employees by mid-2022.
Formstack, which operates headquarters in Colorado Springs and Indianapolis, sells software that captures and manages information from online forms.
“Formstack remains dedicated to our strong foundation in culture as it evolves and grows along with every new member we welcome to the team,” Miranda Nicholson, Formstack’s senior vice president of human resources, said Wednesday in a news release on the Inc. listing. “Even through the pandemic, we’ve scaled to more than 250 employees who embrace our shared values of transparency, inclusivity, and peer appreciation in everything we do.”
Formstack was selected as tthe 71st best workplace in Built In Colorado’s 2021 list of the state’s top workplaces.
The company acquired Charleston, S.C.-based InsureSign, Toronto-based QuickTapSurvey, Massachusetts-based Bedrock Data and Indianapolis-based WebMerge in 2019.