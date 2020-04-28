In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced the United States would not send an Olympic team to the Moscow Games. Soviet tanks had rumbled into Afghanistan, and Carter believed U.S. athletes should not play games in the heart of Russia during wartime.
The decision to mix politics and sports was divisive at the time. It never has stopped dividing. It never will.
Tuesday night, track great Edwin Moses hosted a virtual town meeting in remembrance of the boycott. Moses eventually won two gold medals, but he probably would have added to his collection if he had traveled to Moscow.
And yet ...
He was one of the more fortunate members of the 1980 team. Others lost and suffered even more. They didn’t get a second opportunity. Today, they are haunted by what might have been.
Benn Fields delayed attending law school to prepare for the 1980 Olympics. He ranked among the world’s best high jumpers, but his secret was his precise and obsessive preparation. He devised a four-year plan that would end with him competing in Moscow.
“I took a gamble on myself,” he said at the town meeting. “I saw I had a window of opportunity. By 1980, I had the experience, had perfected my event. It was my goal. That was my whole thing.”
He won the Olympic Trials. He’s convinced he would have been in the fight for a gold medal.
He stayed home.
Soon, he enrolled in law school. He tried to make the 1984 Olympic team, but his time had passed. He was too busy studying to give full focus to jumping over a bar.
“You can’t,” he said, “serve two masters.”
Wrestler Lee Kemp suffered through a similar story. He enjoyed a spectacular career, but never won an Olympic medal. The 1980 Games were his best and his last chance.
“It was absolutely awful,” Kemp said of the boycott. “It was like a death in the family of a loved one.”
Bear with Kemp in his comparison. Here’s what he means:
“It was gone, and you could never get it back.”
Carter serves as the face of the boycott. He’s the one still blamed by many, and applauded by few, for leading the charge to keep American athletes home.
But he was not alone in the decision. Rolf Pauls, the West German ambassador to NATO, first proposed the boycott. Vice President Walter Mondale was enthusiastic, saying the boycott would “capture the imagination of the American people.” Carter at first said the idea of a boycott sent “chills” down his spine but was eventually converted.
Anita DeFrantz, an American rower, was horrified. She was one of the leaders in the struggle to overturn the boycott and send American athletes to the 1980 Games.
“It was a wonderful time and a horrible time,” said DeFrantz, who won bronze in the 1976 Olympics. “We knew the future was ours, and we came to a screeching halt. We heard, ‘We will not be sending athletes.’ I said 'We? Who are we?'”
“We were vilified as selfish children. ... It was terrible. It was just terrible.”
DeFrantz met with a group of government officials and asked a simple yet powerful question.
“Can you tell me if we stay home and don’t compete in Moscow, will one life be saved?” she asked.
No, the officials admitted.
Julian Roosevelt won a gold medal in sailing at the 1948 Olympics. In 1980, he served as an American member of the International Olympic Committee.
He was appalled by the boycott.
“Any boycott isn’t going to change the Soviets’ mind,” he said in 1980. “I’m as patriotic as the next guy, but the patriotic thing to do is for us to send a team over there and whip their ass.”
His words rang with truth in 1980. They still do.