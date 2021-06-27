You know those moments when someone performs a random act of kindness out of the blue, and you say, “Now that restores my faith in humanity”?
The Legislature, of all the unexpected places, restored my faith in humanity a bit this year.
Not on everything it did and didn’t do, mind you, but on addressing the mental health care crisis among our children, they sure gave it a go.
Eighteen bills worth.
Year before last, a team of Gazette journalists reported a series of stories about Colorado’s broken mental health care system. We found that suicide had become the leading cause of death for young people in Colorado and doctors were sending children out of state in ambulances because of an acute lack of treatment programs in the state.
In one study, Colorado ranked 48th out of 50 states in mental health services for children.
We shined a light and by God if our politicians didn’t pay some attention.
“The pandemic has had an enormous impact on Colorado’s youth and improving and focusing funding on mental health is top priority for the Polis-Primavera administration,” Gov. Jared Polis said in an email.
“I signed an important mental health bill into law including the bipartisan HB21-1258 Rapid Mental Health Response For Colorado Youth,” he added. “This bill takes a transformative step in providing mental and behavioral health support for Colorado’s students and reimburses providers for providing up to three mental health sessions to youth screened into the program.”
Vincent Atchity, head of Mental Health Colorado, was the first to applaud the action. “This is intended to provide urgent access right now to kids to support successful transition into the next academic year."
Lawmakers also established a committee to make recommendations on how to spend up to $550 million of Colorado’s cut of $3.8 billion in federal Covid-relief funds on behavioral health. They also restored $14 million in state mental health funds that were cut because of Covid, and the new money includes $1.2 million for school-based health centers and $500,000 for mental health therapy for daycare and preschool children.
Lawmakers also set aside nearly $20 million for crisis beds and programs aimed at heading off attempted suicides by kids. That includes $5 million for walk-in crisis centers and mobile crisis teams for kids, and money to reopen youth residential treatment centers.
Another bill requires health insurance companies to fully cover an annual mental health exam for people of all ages.
Another tasks the Department of Human Services with creating a program that will patch local calls to the new national mental health crisis line, 988, directly into Colorado’s statewide crisis center.
Another bill paves the way for a transportation service to get people in mental health crises to a hospital so they don’t have to arrive in an ambulance or police car.
Another expands grant programs to provide more police departments with mental health experts.
The lawmakers also approved a bullying prevention and education policy for schools
And allocated over $4 million to help improve the lives of foster youth and their mental health.
The legislature’s work on mental health isn't done, either. They also established the Behavioral Health Administration, which will make recommendations this summer on how to streamline and completely reshape the state’s behavioral health system.
The extraordinary response comes not a moment too soon. In the last few weeks Children’s Hospital Colorado has declared “a pediatric mental health state of emergency,” saying their entire system is taxed and experiencing an unprecedented overload of children as young as 8 needing immediate treatment, largely for suicidal thoughts and attempts."
“We’re overrun with kids attempting suicide and suffering from other forms of major mental health illness,” Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado, said during a virtual roundtable discussion. “There are so many organizations equally overwhelmed; the sheer magnitude of this situation warrants a different level of support.”
“We know there is more work to do together,” Polis said.
Atchity agrees. “The appreciation of need for mental health support in early childhood is scant and resources and workforce for this work is very limited,” he said.
As a father of three boys under twelve, Atchity said he was anxious about the future of health and about the sort of mental fortitude the next fifty years may demand.
“We need to make it clear to young people that they matter, that we need them, and that we’re trying to clean up some of the mess we’ve created as our legacy,” Atchity argued. “We need to give them cause to believe that right-mindedness and right action can get and keep the upper hand and that there’s a worthy team for them to join.”
We need to take these 18 acts of kindness by our lawmakers, in other words, and multiply them into a million.