For Valentine’s Day, let’s give ourselves the gift of imagination.
We know online dating isn’t for everyone, but there seems to be options for everyone. With Christian Mingle and Farmers Only and Plenty of Fish, there are plenty of apps in the sea. But what about one for mountains, parks and other natural beauties?
We’re playing matchmaker for some of Colorado’s most iconic sights and sites, from the Royal Gorge to the Great Sand Dunes. If they entered the dating field, then they’d need dating profiles. Read on for our ideas and to see which ones might be worth swiping right on.
Garden of the Gods
Bio: They call me one of the top tourist attractions in the state for a reason. Why else are so many people taking photos of me all day, every day? If we spend enough time together, you’ll see I’m more than just a pretty face. Let’s take the trails less traveled.
In search of: My own proposal photo.
Likes: Sunsets, sunrises, snowy days, sunny days. Anything that makes me extra popular.
Dislikes: Being alone.
Mount Elbert
Bio: What can I say? I’m the highest peak in Colorado. Why am I single, you ask? Well, I’m not REALLY alone. Have you seen me in the summer? Everybody LOVES me. OK, maybe not everybody. I make people work for it ;)
In search of: Someone in over their head.
Likes: Blood, sweat and tears; fourteener newbies; crews that have been fixing up my eroded trails lately.
Dislikes: My neighbor and rival, Massive; my parking situation.
Kebler Pass
Bio: I like to play hard to get. You can only drive my 30-mile stretch of two-lane gravel road from mid-June to mid-October, until the snow shuts me down. I’m known for my glorious view of the aspens in the fall, and my ability to connect Crested Butte to Carbondale, Paonia, Delta and Montrose.
In search of: Leaf-peepers, hikers, forest bathers.
Likes: Photographers, videographers, my picture in papers, magazines on TV and anywhere possible.
Dislikes: Early snow, wildfires.
Crested Butte wildflowers
Bio: There’s just something about summer love. So, let’s get it out of the way: That’s the only time you’ll see me. I need my downtime, but I like to think it’s worth the wait.
In search of: Lots of people want to pick me for a little while. I’d like to find someone to grow old with.
Likes: Tom Petty. Instagram. Stopping to smell things.
Dislikes: Winter. Getting stepped over.
Blue Mesa Reservoir
Bio: If you’re driving through western Colorado, I’m hard to miss. That’s because I’m the largest lake around! I’ve got 96 miles of shoreline, with room for everybody. Pack your fishing poles, tents and hiking boots and stop by!
In search of: A great catch.
Likes: Lunkers, picnics, the latest and greatest boats, the Dillon Pinnacles that make me look even better, paddling long distances.
Dislikes: Drought, invasive mussels.
Royal Gorge
Bio: I can be intense, what with my 1,200-foot deep, 10-mile-long gorge, but I’m worth it. The Arkansas River carved me out millions of years ago, and now the world’s highest suspension bridge stretches from my banks. I even have my own theme park — the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park.
In search of: Thrill seekers.
Likes: Whitewater rafters.
Dislikes: People with acrophobia, selfie-takers who stand too close to the edge.
Breckenridge troll
Bio: I might be the tallest tree hugger you’ll ever meet. Don’t be fooled by my harsh exterior. I’m kind of like a wooden teddy bear. Also, children love me.
In search of: Someone to get to know the real me. I mean, I have a name other than just “the troll.” It’s Isak.
Likes: Recycling. Sitting.
Dislikes: Jokes about bridges. People who don’t recycle. Littering. We only have one planet, you know?
Rocky Mountain National Park
Bio: I have two sides. One side is quaint and laid-back, kind of like Grand Lake. The other side is more like Estes Park, busy busy busy. I like to relax and take in the view. But I also like to be busy. You’ll have to get a reservation for a date.
In search of: Balance/settling down. An end to my endless scheduling and price changes!
Likes: High summits, alpine lakes, waterfalls, wildflower meadows, aspen groves, scenic drives, elk jams.
Dislikes: Paparazzi in the fall, when the elk deserve some privacy.
Great Sand Dunes
Bio: I’m a 30-square-mile sandbox, and I love to play. I have no trails, so it’s up to you to conquer my dunes, which formed 440,000 years ago after a large lake dried up. The southwest winds helped mold me into the entity I am today.
In search of: People not afraid to sink into my sandy soul.
Likes: Fooling visitors into thinking they’re at the beach, sandboarders, sand-sledders, sandcastles.
Dislikes: Motorized vehicles, people who don’t pick up after their pets.
Bighorn sheep
Bio: Not to brag, but I’ve been called a Colorado icon. I’m pretty chill in real life, though. It’s not common to put myself out there, so consider yourself lucky if I show up.
In search of: I want it all. Someone who wants to bask in the sun and who thinks no mountain is too high for us.
Likes: Group hangs. The occasional battle. Climbing cliffs better than humans.
Dislikes: Mountain lions. Humans getting too close.
Bridal Veil Falls
Bio: I go with the flow. In fact, people say my flow is greater than that of any other waterfall they’ve ever seen. They come check me out either on an old mining road or a newer trail I’ve got around. Disclaimer: I can be a bit loud.
In search of: An actual bridal veil.
Likes: A relaxed environment that lets me do my thing, nothing in my way; expensive eats and drinks in my hometown; the winter, when I totally just freeze.
Dislikes: Ice axes and crampons. Ouch.
Paint Mines Interpretive Park
Bio: I’m old and beautiful. There’s evidence humans rambled around my geological clay formations near Calhan 9,000 years ago. They still visit today, most likely drawn in by my colorful bands of orange, red and yellow, thanks to oxidized iron compounds.
In search of: New lovers who will ooh and aah over my natural beauty — words of affirmation are my love language.
Likes: Photographers, respectful visitors, compliments.
Dislikes: Graffiti, smokers who flick their butts in my yard