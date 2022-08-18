A dozen Colorado Springs businesses are among the fastest-growing companies in the nation, earning a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list following two tumultuous years of the pandemic.

In the state, 146 companies made the cut for the annual ranking of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., which was released this week.

Together, Colorado-based Inc. 5000 companies generated $7.3 billion in revenue and created 14,285 jobs from 2018 to 2021.

The state’s highest-ranking companies included Harvest Hosts, a Vail-based RV membership club, at No. 70; Matter Made, a Denver-based advertising and marketing firm, at 81; and Integrative Psychiatry Institute, a Longmont company that provides medical education and programs in psychedelic-assisted therapy, at 98.

“Despite the weird economy, it's been a time of spectacular growth — and breathtaking triumph over change,” Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc., wrote in an article about the rankings.

In the top 500, the median revenue growth rate over the past three years was 2,144% — up from 2021’s rankings of 1,820%, which measured growth from 2017-2020, Inc. noted.

Among the dozen Colorado Springs companies on the list, the highest ranked, at No. 335, was Zap Mortgage, a “crypto-friendly” company aimed toward younger customers. Other Springs companies on the list are: SOLKOA, Bluestaq, Quantum Metric, Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), ILM Properties, Eternal Ventures, CFG Systems, Borealis Fat Bikes, V3Gate, Steven Rodemer Esq. and Social SEO. It was the third year in a row on the llst for Professional Transition Strategies, a dental practice transition consulting firm.

"This honor speaks to not only the effort, but also the expertise of our team. Their ability to give doctors the tools and insight they need to accomplish their transition goals is unmatched, and I’m proud to have them on my team," Kyle Francis, president and founder of PTS, said in a news release.

"Recognition from such a distinguished program like the Inc. 5000 validates the work we put in to help our clients and it shows the growth happening in the dental practice market."

In the greater Denver area, 96 companies were recognized by Inc. 5000, including Pax8, a cloud commerce marketplace that has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list five consecutive times, according to a news release from Pax8.

"Pax8 continues to exemplify rocketship growth, and it is incredible to earn a top spot on the Inc. 5000 five years in a row,” John Street, chief executive officer at Pax8, said in a news release.

“Our business growth and success can be credited to our people, global expansion of driving the digital transformation with innovative solutions for our partners, and empowering enterprises worldwide with cloud technology."

Businesses who apply to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list must meet be independent businesses and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2021. They must also have been founded and generated revenue as of March 31, 2018, with a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2018 and $2 million in 2021, Inc. wrote.

Rankings are based on the percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 calculated to the fourth decimal place, Inc. wrote.

“A strength runs through America's small businesses," Hagerman wrote, "that defies the forces twisting our economy into such weird knots."