10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner will head an investigation into a possible election violation involving El Paso County sheriff's candidate Joe Roybal, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Former sheriff's candidate Karl Dent filed a formal complaint with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Thursday alleging Roybal, the county undersheriff, violated Colorado election law when he allowed a shooting range owner in February to offer a discount to people who signed a petition to get Roybal onto the Republican primary ballot.

Roybal was named the winner of Tuesday's GOP sheriff's primary.

State law allows a district attorney or the attorney general to investigate the alleged violations and prosecute the violator if they are deemed legitimate.

Among endorsements Roybal won from outgoing Sheriff Bill Elder and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Roybal had also earned 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen's public support.

Dent requested his complaint be referred to the Colorado Attorney General's Office for further investigation, citing Allen's endorsement of Roybal as a conflict of interest.

Allen asked that Chostner take on the case as a special prosecutor, a move permitted under Colorado law, 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesman Howard Black said in a written statement.

"All materials received regarding this matter have been turned over to Mr. Chostner’s office," Black said.

Roybal's campaign on Friday declined to comment on the investigation's move.

In his complaint, Dent alleged Mel "Dragon Man" Bernstein offered a $5 discount at his shooting range to entice voters to sign Roybal's petition.

"Mr. Roybal was present and allowed Mr. Bernstein to make this offer," Dent wrote. "It is violation of law for Mr. Roybal to have allowed this offer to be made by Mr. Bernstein. Additionally, it is against the law for anyone to accept a bribe as an inducement to sign an elections petition."

A Colorado Springs TV news station was the first to report Wednesday on a video posted to Facebook on Feb. 20 showing Bernstein at his Dragonman shooting range urging people to come to the range and sign a petition to get Roybal onto the Republican primary ballot. In return, they would receive $5 off admission to the range, Bernstein said.

Roybal can be seen standing next to Bernstein in the video.

Colorado election law states any person collecting signatures cannot pay "or will not in the future pay ... directly or indirectly, any money or other thing of value to any signer for the purpose of inducing or causing the signer to sign the petition."

People are also forbidden from offering or permitting any person to offer "any bribe or promise of gain to (a voter) to induce him or her to sign any petition or other election paper." Additionally, the law bars people from accepting such bribes.

In a written statement from his campaign, Roybal said at the time he wasn't aware a discount would be offered nor that it could violate the law.

"After this issue was brought to my attention, my campaign and I researched the rules and understand why the question was raised," he said. "If I’d had a full understanding of the rules at the time, I would have intervened. Now, I have a better understanding of the process and will ensure full compliance in the future."

Melissa Flanell, co-owner of Dragonman shooting range and Bernstein's daughter, said Bernstein's promotion was made innocently.

"We don't encourage bribery. We weren't trying to do anything affiliated with that," Flanell said. "We were not aware of the rules. If we had a full understanding, then obviously that's not anything we would have done.

"It was an innocent promotion that (Bernstein) probably thought of on the spot and he wasn’t aware of the repercussions. Unfortunately, we learned a lesson. If we could take it back, we would."

Colorado candidates can earn their spot on a ballot in two ways: They must either earn at least 30% of the votes at the primary assembly or collect enough signatures. Roybal petitioned on.

Roybal said in his statement the number of signatures he collected in the petition process is still valid because he turned in more signatures than required.

He earned 43 signatures at the shooting range Feb. 20, he said.

"I was certified to the ballot with over 1,500 valid signatures, 500 more than needed, after talking to more than 2,000 voters," Roybal said in the statement. " ... The number of signatures in question has no bearing on the outcome of my certification."

Challenges to a candidate's petition must come within five days after it is deemed sufficient, according to Colorado election law.

If investigators find the accusation against Roybal is a violation of state law, it is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

It was unclear whether a misdemeanor conviction would disqualify a candidate from holding the sheriff's office. Colorado law states a person convicted of or who has pleaded guilty to a state or federal felony cannot hold the sheriff's seat.