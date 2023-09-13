The summer heat has lifted. A cool, familiar crisp has returned. The tourist crowds are thinning. The colors are changing. The kids are in the groove at school. It’s time to give them a break — to show them what a great state it is they call home.

Here are 10 fall to-dos around Colorado for the whole family:

Pick for pumpkins

The Front Range is spotted with patches where memories are made. Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farms is a classic, not to mention family-owned favorites such as Mazzotti and Mile High farms and Maize in the City. Which brings us to our next suggestion ...

Wander a corn maze

Thornton’s Maize in the City is but one option. Where there’s a pumpkin patch, there might be a labyrinth of corn, all with varying lengths and potential for a fright. Outside Greeley, Fritzler Farm Park incorporates characters across its so-called Scream Acres. Speaking of which ...

Hunt for ghosts

From Denver to Cripple Creek and other mountain towns where they say the spirits of miners never left, you’re bound to find a ghost tour. Cripple Creek has a proud tradition of tours. In neighboring Victor, check out Black Monarch Hotel — a Victorian palace-turned-horror hotel.

Rush to the rut

Estes Park is another place for ghost tours; look no further than The Stanley. But the main reason to visit in fall is the elk rut, the season of love from mid-September to mid-October. It is a wildlife drama playing out in town and around Rocky Mountain National Park.

Board a scenic train

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The most memorable way to view autumn’s showcase? We say via historic train. You can’t go wrong with Georgetown Loop Railroad or Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Sometimes overlooked is Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad along the New Mexico border.

Head to Mesa County

Western Slope residents especially look forward to fall, when the heat breaks and DeBeque Canyon sends a cool breeze. That’s the breeze gracing the orchards of Palisade. The peach harvest goes through mid-September. Afterward there are plenty of wineries to sample.

Hit an Oktoberfest

The kids won’t care for the beer, but they’ll surely enjoy the German food, costumes, music and fanfare that take over towns for select weekends. Breckenridge does it right. Vail throws a big bash too. Or stay close to home; Denver and Colorado Springs host fests each year.

Catch a show and a view

There’s a reason Red Rocks Amphitheatre’s season runs through October. It’s because fall nights are the best. But that’s just one outdoor concert venue. There’s also Fiddler’s Green in Denver. Or check out Dillon Amphitheater and Vail’s Ford Amphitheater.

Seek the springs

For Colorado’s hot springs, fall is the sweet spot. Still that healthy contrast of hot and cold, but not winter’s bitter cold. Set a course for the many waters of Pagosa Springs and Glenwood Springs. Or enjoy a true rustic getaway at Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat.

Get your chile on

A tradition nearly three decades old, Pueblo’s Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for Sept. 22-24. This is the grand celebration of one of Colorado’s most celebrated crops, the streets lined with roasting, freshly picked green chilies. Did we mention the chihuahua parade?