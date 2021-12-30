In 2021, growth for restaurants and retailers in Colorado Springs, was evident even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a long shadow. Here are some businesses that came to the Pikes Peak region this past year.

• Birdcall: The Denver-based, fast-casual chain that specializes in all-natural chicken sandwiches opened its first Springs restaurant east of Powers and Dublin boulevards, in the former home of a Taco Bueno restaurant.

• Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: A franchisee for the national chain, which specializes in roasted turkey subs, opened as part of the Creekwalk shopping center that headlines the city's South Nevada Avenue redevelopment project, northwest Nevada and Cheyenne Road.

• Mici's Handcrafted Italian: Another Denver import, the family-run, fast-casual chain opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant northeast of Powers and North Carefree Circle in the First & Main Town Center, and recently added a second location in the Marketplace at Briargate, southeast of Union Boulevard and Briargate Parkway.

• Scheels All Sports: The outdoor equipment, apparel and sporting goods retailer opened only its second store in the state when it debuted in InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.

• Slim Chickens: The Arkansas-based chicken chain opened its first Springs location in the north-side Victory Ridge development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways. A Slim Chickens franchisee also plans a second location in Falcon Marketplace, a shopping center being developed northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, east of the Springs.

• Tejon Eatery: A food hall with multiple dining concepts and expansive seating areas opened along the heart of the Tejon Street restaurant and retail corridor in downtown Colorado Springs.

• Topgolf: The entertainment venue based in Dallas that mixes a driving range, high-tech games, food and drink opened in the Polaris Pointe retail center on Colorado Springs' far north side.

• Torchy's Tacos: The fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain brought its "damn good tacos" to the north side InterQuest Marketplace, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. It's the first Torchy's in Colorado Springs.

• Wienerschnitzel: Local franchisees for the California-based, fast-food hot dog restaurant opened a location along Austin Bluffs Parkway, just east of Academy Boulevard.

• White Pie Pizzeria: Denver brothers Jason and Kris Wallenta brought their White Pie Pizzeria to the 300 block of South Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs, a short walk from their Dos Santos Tacos that opened on South Tejon Street a few years ago.