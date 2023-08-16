Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance has announced its latest round of funding for trails in the Colorado Springs area.

With money raised through the Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike race, the city's Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) program and small fundraising events, the nonprofit coalition of advocates, land managers and local industry leaders is doling out $10,000 largely to mountain bike-centric projects.

That focus is in accordance with the partnership Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) struck with the APEX upon the race's launch in 2020. The idea for PPORA's "stewardship fund" was for it to be built by and for the race in organizers' hopes to put Colorado Springs on the world-class mountain biking map.

Of the $10,000 announced, $7,000 will go to the city parks department for a new section of the Ladders Trail. As detailed in the North Cheyenne Cañon Park master plan, the new section, also referred to as Corley Bypass, will parallel Gold Camp Road and serve as an interchange with Captain Morgans Trail. Mountain bikers have long eyed broader work slated for Captain Morgans.

Another $2,000 from the stewardship fund is going to Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates for maintenance on the Buckhorn Trail. The trail is part of the APEX's stages for the three-day event set for Sept. 8-10.

The last $1,000 is for Friends of the Peak's ongoing maintenance of the St. Mary's Falls Trail. A news release indicated the APEX "is looking to include an enduro race in the future and St. Mary's Falls is a desired route but is in rough shape."